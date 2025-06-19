Where to get Championship merchandise

Thursday, June 19th 2025, 5:34 pm
Thunder fans could be celebrating in style just minutes after the final buzzer.
If the Oklahoma City Thunder win the 2025 NBA Finals Thursday night, DICK’S Sporting Goods and Academy Sports + Outdoors will swing into action, offering official NBA Champions gear at select locations across Oklahoma. The special merchandise, including Locker Room hats and T-shirts, will be available both in-store and online immediately after the game.
DICK’S Sporting Goods: Late-Night & Early Morning Sales
DICK’S will reopen select stores in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Moore, and Lawton immediately after the game on June 19, and again early at 7 a.m. on Friday, June 20. Thunder fans can also shop online with options for Buy Online, Pickup In-Store or Curbside Pickup.
Participating DICK’S Locations:
Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 Locations Reopen Immediately After Game
Seven Academy Sports stores in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas will also reopen late Thursday night and again at 7 a.m. Friday, if the Thunder win.
Academy Stores with Late Reopening & Early Hours:
Other Academy stores across the state, including locations in Stillwater, Enid, Lawton, Ardmore, Owasso, and additional parts of Tulsa, will carry championship gear beginning at normal hours the next day.
