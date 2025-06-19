Where to get Championship merchandise

If the Oklahoma City Thunder win the 2025 NBA Finals Thursday night, DICK’S Sporting Goods and Academy Sports + Outdoors will swing into action, offering official NBA Champions gear at select locations across Oklahoma.

By: Anna Denison

Thunder fans could be celebrating in style just minutes after the final buzzer.

If the Oklahoma City Thunder win the 2025 NBA Finals Thursday night, DICK’S Sporting Goods and Academy Sports + Outdoors will swing into action, offering official NBA Champions gear at select locations across Oklahoma. The special merchandise, including Locker Room hats and T-shirts, will be available both in-store and online immediately after the game.

DICK’S Sporting Goods: Late-Night & Early Morning Sales

DICK’S will reopen select stores in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Moore, and Lawton immediately after the game on June 19, and again early at 7 a.m. on Friday, June 20. Thunder fans can also shop online with options for Buy Online, Pickup In-Store or Curbside Pickup.

Participating DICK’S Locations:

House of Sport – Oklahoma City (13145 N Pennsylvania Ave) House of Sport – Tulsa (10021 E 71st Street) Fritts Farm – Moore (760 SW 19th Street) Westgate Marketplace – OKC (6601 SW 3rd Street) Tulsa Hills Shopping Center (7523 S Olympia Avenue) Lawton Town Center (261 NW 2nd Street)

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 Locations Reopen Immediately After Game

Seven Academy Sports stores in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas will also reopen late Thursday night and again at 7 a.m. Friday, if the Thunder win.

Academy Stores with Late Reopening & Early Hours:

OKC South – S Walker Ave OKC Southeast – SE 15th St, Midwest City OKC Northwest – NW 63rd St Edmond – S Broadway Yukon – NW 10th St Norman – NW 24th Ave Tulsa Southeast – E 81st St & S 107th Ave E

Other Academy stores across the state, including locations in Stillwater, Enid, Lawton, Ardmore, Owasso, and additional parts of Tulsa, will carry championship gear beginning at normal hours the next day.

🏀OKC Thunder NBA Finals Hub

🏀ESPN: Haliburton Plans to Play Game 6 Despite Leg Injury; Final Decision Coming Before Tip-Off

🏀Will Rogers World Airport Warns Thunder Fans: Don't gather at airport during team's Friday return

🏀Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

🏀Community Stories