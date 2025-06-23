Mayor Holt celebrates NBA Champions after historic Game 7 won

Oklahoma City Thunder clinch first NBA title—Mayor David Holt announces Champions Parade. Witness history downtown, Tuesday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m.

By: Victor Pozadas

THUNDER. ARE. CHAMPIONS.

Mayor David Holt joyfully announces the 2025 Champions Parade in a social media post from inside Paycom Center as the Oklahoma City Thunder win their first NBA title in franchise history.

In the video, Mayor Holt excitedly invited residents, neighbors, and Thunder fans from across the world to the official parade that will be taking place in downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m.

With this announcement, Mayor Holt also wrote a heartfelt congratulations to the team and relished in the moment as the Thunder made it past the finish line.

Here's what Mayor Holt had to say:

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS.

After a historic regular season and a hard-fought playoff run, our Oklahoma City Thunder are the 2025 NBA Champions. Congratulations to the players, the coaches, the front office management, the staff and ownership. And of course, congratulations to our city.

This is a moment we will each remember for the rest of our lives. OKC has achieved sports immortality. Through the prism of that achievement, we stand in awe of how far our city has come. Nearly two decades ago, our Thunder first declared that we would "rise together." That rise is now complete. In every way, this is our time, OKC.

This historic moment calls for a celebration unlike anything we have ever seen. We invite all residents of our city and all Thunder fans from across the state and the world to a Champions Parade in downtown Oklahoma City! The parade will commence on Tuesday (June 24th) at 10:30 a.m., starting in Midtown and heading south into the heart of Downtown. Further details will follow in the hours ahead. This celebration of our team and our city will live forever in the annals of our city's history.

