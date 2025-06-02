OU softball to face Texas Tech in WCWS elimination matchup: Where to watch, schedule

OU will face Texas Tech in a win-or-go-home matchup Monday afternoon at Devon Park. Here's the latest on the Women's College World Series

By: Christian Hans

-

The Oklahoma Sooners are up to bat once more on Monday as the team prepares to face Texas Tech in its next Women's College World Series matchup.

Monday's game comes after a 4-1 win over Oregon on Sunday to avoid elimination from the WCWS tournament.

With their championship hopes still on the line, the Sooners will face the Red Raiders at 6 p.m. at Devon Park.

With a loss, the team's run in the WCWS and four-year championship streak will both come to an end. If Oklahoma wins, they will play a doubleheader tonight, needing to win both games to advance to the championship.

Monday, June 2 – National Semifinals

Game 11: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 7 Tennessee

🕖 11:00 a.m. CT | 📺 ESPN

Game 12: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 7 Tennessee (if necessary as Tennessee must win Game 11)

🕖 1:30 p.m. CT | 📺 ESPN





Game 13: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Oklahoma

🕤 6:00 p.m. CT | 📺 ESPN

Game 14: No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (if necessary as Oklahoma must win Game 13)

🕤 9:30 p.m. CT | 📺 ESPN





2025 NCAA Women's College World Series (WCWS) Bracket