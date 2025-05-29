Fans rush OKC’s Dick’s House of Sport for Thunder WCF Champions merch

Thunder cements a spot in 2025 NBA Finals, sparking late-night merchandise madness in Oklahoma City

By: Destini Pittman

The Thunder are headed to the 2025 NBA Finals. Following their Game 5 win, fans flocked to Dick’s House of Sport in Oklahoma City to celebrate and grab some late-night merchandise.

“I’m very excited,” said Elizabeth Garrison. “I was listening to the game on my 25-minute drive here so that I timed it to make sure … that I was in the line.”

For some fans, this isn’t the first time they’ve waited in line for Thunder Western Conference champion shirts.

“I was in Academy when we got the shirts last time,” said Thunder fan Clark More.

“I can’t believe that this [has] been a decade,” said Jacob Clark.

Others say this is just the beginning for Oklahoma City.

“It’s the beginning of a dynasty run, we’re just getting warmed up, baby,” said Seth Weaver.

Some fans are confident the Thunder will go all the way.

“Easy, we’re gonna win,” said Mekayla Weaver.

“We swept Memphis, we pretty much swept Minnesota,” said Seth.





