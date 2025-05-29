Fans rush OKC’s Dick’s House of Sport for Thunder WCF Champions merch

Thunder cements a spot in 2025 NBA Finals, sparking late-night merchandise madness in Oklahoma City

Wednesday, May 28th 2025, 11:36 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Thunder are headed to the 2025 NBA Finals. Following their Game 5 win, fans flocked to Dick’s House of Sport in Oklahoma City to celebrate and grab some late-night merchandise.

“I’m very excited,” said Elizabeth Garrison. “I was listening to the game on my 25-minute drive here so that I timed it to make sure … that I was in the line.”

For some fans, this isn’t the first time they’ve waited in line for Thunder Western Conference champion shirts.

“I was in Academy when we got the shirts last time,” said Thunder fan Clark More.

“I can’t believe that this [has] been a decade,” said Jacob Clark.

Others say this is just the beginning for Oklahoma City.

“It’s the beginning of a dynasty run, we’re just getting warmed up, baby,” said Seth Weaver.

Some fans are confident the Thunder will go all the way.

“Easy, we’re gonna win,” said Mekayla Weaver.

“We swept Memphis, we pretty much swept Minnesota,” said Seth.


MORE THUNDER COVERAGE:

  1. OKC Thunder headed to NBA Finals after Game 5 victory over Timberwolves
  2. NBA Finals schedule, tickets: What Thunder fans need to know
  3. Thunder Strikes Back: OKC Returns to NBA Finals for First Time Since 2012
  4. NBA Playoffs 2025: How the world has changed since Thunder's last appearance
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 28th, 2025

May 29th, 2025

May 29th, 2025

May 29th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 29th, 2025

May 29th, 2025

May 29th, 2025

May 29th, 2025