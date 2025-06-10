Hidden summer dangers: Oklahoma Poison Center warns of risks to children

Oklahoma health officials are warning families of common dangers during the summertime. Here are some safety tips from the Oklahoma Poison Center.

By: Summer Miller

-

The Oklahoma Poison Center is warning families of hidden summertime dangers that could end in serious injury in children.

On average, the center said it receives 17% more calls during the summer months compared to the winter, according to officials.

"From pool chemicals to tiki torch fuel, summer fun can turn dangerous in a flash," Oklahoma Poison Center Managing Director Kristie Edelen said.

Officials say hydrocarbons, which are in torch fuel, resemble apple juice and can lead to chemical pneumonia in children.

The center recommends storing the fuel in its original container out of reach, never in a food or drink container.

When it comes to pool chemicals, maintenance chemicals like chlorine can cause burns or serious eye and skin irritation if misused, the poison center said.

Experts recommend keeping pool chemicals in containers outside in well-ventilated areas, never mix chemicals and use proper skin and eye protection.

To get help from the Oklahoma Poison Center, medical experts are available 24/7 by calling 1-800-222-1222.