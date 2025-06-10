Zach Bryan announces Red Rocks Amphitheatre surprise performance will be 'affordable' for fans

Oklahoman and country star Zach Bryan announced a surprise performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for Sunday, August 10, 2025, in what he promises to be a wallet‑friendly concert experience.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Oklahoman and country star Zach Bryan announced a surprise performance at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for Sunday, August 10, 2025, in what he promises to be a wallet‑friendly concert experience.

Bryan, who grew up in Oologah, roughly 25 miles northeast of Tulsa, first caught attention with his heartfelt songwriting while still serving in the U.S. Navy. His unfiltered rise—punctuated by viral YouTube recordings—has made him a standout voice in modern country music.

He announced the Red Rocks show in an Instagram post saying:

“Wasn’t planning on playing this, but a spot opened up and I wanted to play an affordable show for fans. None of these tickets will be more than 50 bucks plus the fees.”

“Register now through Friday, June 13 at 5 pm MT for the chance to purchase tickets via Fair AXS … Love you guys.”

Visit zachbryan.com to register for Fair AXS ticket access.

Related Zach Bryan coverage:

Oklahoma's Own Zach Bryan buys historic church in Massachusetts for Jack Kerouac Center

Zach Bryan, Bud Light Each Donate $1 Million To Folds Of Honor During The Quittin' Time Tour

Oklahoman, Country Music Star Zach Bryan Will Face No Charges After 2023 Arrest

Oklahoma's Own Zach Bryan Releases New Album 'The Great American Bar Scene'