Watch: Chet and JDub Shine in the spotlight of Game 2

Williams and Holmgren discuss OKC's recent awards, and their steadfast approach to Game 2

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

In the midst of playoff pressure and emotional highs, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to lean on their identity of defense. Following the game 2 win, Jaylen Williams and Chet Holmgren shared insight into the team’s mindset, recent accolades, and the evolution of their chemistry on and off the court.

Setting the Tone Early

From the jump, J-Dub emphasized the importance of defensive engagement. “How you start the game kind of carries over,” he said. “That third quarter, we really tried to buckle down defensively and set the tone again.” Despite Minnesota’s firepower, OKC never wavered. “They're going to have runs, but we try to shut those off early or at least make it harder.”

Shai’s MVP Moment

Before tipoff, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was honored with the league MVP award, a moment that could have easily distracted the team. Instead, it became a galvanizing force. “It’s really impressive how fast he's able to turn the page,” said Williams. “When your best player can do that, it puts the rest of us at ease.”





Focused Mindset

Williams noted his ability to assert himself in this series stems from treating each matchup as its own. “I just try and come out there and do the same thing, be aggressive and take what the defense gives me.” The Thunder’s signature runs, he added, aren’t about expectation. “We’re not looking for them. We just take it one possession at a time.”

Recognition and Reflection

With multiple team honors, Coach of the Year (Mark Daigneault), Executive of the Year (Sam Presti), and now MVP for Shai,the Thunder’s journey is starting to look like the vision that was pitched years ago. Still, J-Dub isn’t letting it distract him. “I really try not to think about it too much because it distracts from what we’re trying to do.”

Defensive Culture Runs Deep

“Something competitive about our team makes defense fun,” said J-Dub when asked about the team’s unusual pride in stopping opponents. That identity has become even more real now that both he and Lu Dort have been named to the NBA All-Defensive Teams. “It makes me extremely happy for Lou,” Williams said. “Guarding the best player on the floor every night for 82 games and still showing up like that...it’s special.”

Growing Chemistry

Holmgren also reflected on his synergy with rookie guard Cason Wallace. “Really good things just happen naturally when everybody has the right intentions,” said Chet. Whether in transition or executing in the halfcourt, their connection continues to develop through instinct and trust.

Paint Presence and Playoff Preparation

Chet credited their two-way success in the paint to a team-first mentality. “On offense, it’s about putting them in dilemmas. On defense, it’s about having each other’s back.” As the Thunder prepare to shift to road games in Minnesota, both he and J-Dub acknowledged the challenge of matching intensity on a hostile floor. “They’re going to come out swinging,” said Williams. “We’ve got to bring it.”

A Group That Believes

As the final question was asked about the team’s resilience, J-Dub smiled and looked around the room. “We’ve got a group that’s built for this. We love defense. We trust each other. And we’re not done yet.”