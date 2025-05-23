Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 2 Post Game Show, OKC continues winning streak

Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves players and coaches speak after Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Western Conference Finals. Analysis, reactions, and more.

By: Destini Pittman

Watch as Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches speak after Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals

In the first Thunder win since SGA was named the 2025 MVP, OKC beat the Timberwolves

This makes them 2-0 for this series.

