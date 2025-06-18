Cocaine Comeback: Oklahoma’s drug threat expands beyond Fentanyl & Meth

Oklahoma’s 2024 Drug Threat Assessment reveals a deadly surge in fentanyl and methamphetamine overdoses, rising cocaine use, and increasing cartel-driven trafficking, as state officials warn of a worsening “poly-drug crisis” fueled by violent crime, youth marijuana exposure, and organized criminal networks.

By: Lisa Monahan

A surge in cocaine trafficking, persistent methamphetamine use, and a deadly fentanyl epidemic are among the top threats identified in Oklahoma’s 2024 Drug Threat Assessment, released this week by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBNDD).

The annual report paints a sobering picture of the state’s ongoing battle with addiction and trafficking. Backed by law enforcement intelligence, public health data, and operational insights from across Oklahoma, OBNDD Director Donnie Anderson announced that the newly released assessment serves as a guideline for understanding—and combating—the most dangerous drug trends impacting local communities.

“The latest trafficking and overdose stats show continued threats with fentanyl and methamphetamine impacting our communities,” Anderson said.

Overdoses on the Rise

According to OBNDD data, illicit drug-related overdose deaths continue to rise at an alarming rate. In 2023, the agency recorded 1,375 fatal overdoses statewide—an increase driven mainly by fentanyl and methamphetamine.

2024 Drug Threat Assessment Overdose Snapshot:

1,375 fatal overdoses 1,789 non-fatal overdoses 1,723 fatal overdoses involving illicit drugs 816 methamphetamine-related deaths 747 fentanyl-related deaths 259 prescription drug deaths 146 opioid-related deaths

The 89-page report includes detailed maps, graphs, and breakdowns of seizures and distribution patterns. Methamphetamine remains the most widely trafficked and abused illicit drug in Oklahoma and continues to be closely tied to violent crime, property theft, and child welfare cases.

Cartels, Cocaine, and the “Poly-Drug Crisis”

Oklahoma’s location and vast highway system continue to pose a challenge for law enforcement, as drug trafficking organizations (DTOs) from Mexico and beyond establish strong distribution pipelines.

“Some of the most powerful drug trafficking organizations operating in Mexico have established distribution channels in Oklahoma,” the report states. “Law enforcement intelligence has indicated these DTOs transport and distribute large quantities of drugs throughout the state and across the nation.”

Fentanyl remains the most significant rising threat in the state. The synthetic opioid—often mixed with other drugs or disguised as legitimate pills—was responsible for a 40% increase in overdose deaths from 2022 to 2023, despite record-breaking seizures and enforcement actions.

Statewide data shows law enforcement intercepted enough fentanyl to kill millions. The data also show a nearly 13% increase in methamphetamine seizures, with 6,634 seizures submitted to the state’s forensic lab since 2023. (OSBI 2024)

“We are also seeing alarming increases in cocaine importation, use, and overdoses in Oklahoma,” Anderson said.

While considered a low threat in Oklahoma, seizures of cocaine and crack cocaine have increased, in line with global supply trends. Cocaine-related deaths are also rising at a rate that’s not been reported in more than a decade, signaling what is described as an emerging “poly-drug crisis,” in which users unknowingly consume combinations of fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and other substances—often with deadly consequences.

Marijuana Misuse and Youth Exposure

The report also highlights concerns with Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry. OBNDD found that marijuana grown by licensed businesses is often diverted to the black market, contributing to criminal activity across state lines, according to the report.

In addition, the Oklahoma Poison Control Center reported a 1,900% increase—since medical marijuana legalization—in calls involving children under five exposed to marijuana, largely due to the accessibility of edibles and high-potency THC products.

A spike in marijuana use among children, driven by easy access and lack of THC regulation, was also reported by law enforcement agencies across the state.

Criminal Activity Tied to Drug Trafficking

Beyond the drug activity data, organized crimes were listed as a threat linked directly to the presence of illegal narcotics in Oklahoma, including:

Sex trafficking of undocumented Asian women across the Oklahoma City metro Human smuggling to brothels throughout the state Money laundering through underground casino operations Illegal gambling operations at a karaoke bar in Norman

OBNDD also identified major criminal organizations operating in Oklahoma, including:

Mexican Cartels The Italian and Irish Mobs Fujianese trafficking networks Domestic gangs

“Oklahoma is uniquely positioned to be a major distribution center for the rest of the United States,” the report states.

A Call to Action

OBNDD utilizes the Drug Threat Assessment to refine its enforcement strategy and deploy resources where they are most needed—whether that means targeting cartel-affiliated routes, supporting rural agencies, or enhancing community outreach.

“This Drug Threat Assessment draws upon all sources of information and expertise available to the Bureau,” Anderson said. “You should have faith in knowing that these threats were identified using the best intelligence, operational information, and employee knowledge available to the Bureau.”

From grieving families to first responders on the front lines, the impact of illegal drug use touches every corner of the state, with OBNDD warning that more public awareness and prevention efforts are just as critical as law enforcement crackdowns.

“We’re committed to confronting them with every resource we have,” Anderson said.

To read the full 2024 Drug Threat Assessment: obndd.ok.gov/publications



