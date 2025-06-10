'It's 1-1... now it's first to 3:' SGA and the Thunder zero in on Game 3 of NBA Finals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says the Thunder are embracing a “blank slate” mentality heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals, focusing on growth, adaptability, and doing whatever it takes to win.

By: Jeremie Poplin

As the NBA Finals shift to Indianapolis with the series tied 1-1, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says the mindset heading into Game 3 is simple: “It’s first to three.” Speaking after Tuesday’s practice, SGA emphasized the importance of staying mentally sharp in a series full of adjustments and unpredictability.

"It's 1-1... now it's first to three," Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Kind of like it’s a blank slate.” That mental reset is how the Thunder are choosing to approach a pressure-packed moment in the NBA Finals. With the opportunity to retake control of the series on the road, SGA and crew are staying sharp and ready for anything.

Head coach Mark Daigneault called Game 1 a “feeling-out” process, and Gilgeous-Alexander agreed, saying that while familiarity with an opponent can provide some insight, the nature of playoff basketball makes it impossible to predict everything. “You kind of just have to be ready for everything,” he said. “Let the game come to you.”

That approach paid dividends in Game 2, when Gilgeous-Alexander found a better rhythm against Indiana’s evolving defensive looks. Still, every game brings a new set of challenges. One of those? Matching up with Pacers forward Pascal Siakam.

“He’s obviously a really good player,” he said. “You just try to make it as complicated for them as possible. It’s a hard job. But if you want to win, you’ve got to get it done.”

The Growth Mindset Remains Central

Throughout the Thunder’s rise this season, growth and internal development have been core themes. That hasn’t changed on the league’s biggest stage. When asked about whether the team still has levels left to reach, Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t hesitate: “Absolutely. You’re never going to do everything in life perfectly… and we definitely haven’t played a perfect basketball game yet.”

Despite their age and relative inexperience, they’ve remained mature in their approach and committed to building the right way. “It’s one of the things we focus on as a building and as an organization,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “It’s why we’ve been able to get better so quickly.”

A Veteran Presence That Matters

Part of that defensive leap has been fueled by the addition of Alex Caruso.

“He knows where all 10 guys are supposed to be,” SGA said. “He plays defense off of feel and tendencies and awareness, almost like a lot of guys play offense. It’s a talent.”

That level of defensive intuition has helped solidify OKC’s identity, especially in postseason matchups where every possession counts.

Looking Ahead to Game 3

As the Thunder prepare to step into a hostile road environment in Indianapolis, Gilgeous-Alexander acknowledged that Game 3 presents another chance to take a step forward—both in the series and in the team’s broader evolution.

“If we’ve struggled in an area, that’s an area we can get better at,” he said. “Game 3 is a perfect example of that.”

Wednesday night’s game won’t decide the series, but it could swing the momentum. For Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, the mission is simple: stay focused, and treat every moment like it matters.

“We just have to keep finding ways to get better as a group,” SGA said. “If we do that, we’ll be just fine.”

