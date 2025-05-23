Another dominant performance from OKC. Teams up 2-0 in the Conference Finals, with homecourt advantage, are 76-6 in NBA history

By: Jeremie Poplin

>>> Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder overwhelm Timberwolves again, win 118-103 for 2-0 West Finals lead

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Balanced Emotion

SGA admitted his emotions were running high after receiving the MVP award pregame, saying he was "a little too juiced up" early on. Instead of pressing, he leaned on teammates and let the game come to him — a sign of maturity and poise. His first basket came from a backdoor cut, not isolation, reinforcing his adaptability and trust in the team system. By the end of the game, he scored 38 points, showing he can still dominate even when he starts slow emotionally. His aggression and patience, particularly closing the first half with an 11-point burst, helped OKC regain control.

>>> Fresh off receiving the MVP trophy, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominates Game 2

2. Jalen Williams Two-Way Closer

SGA and Mark Daigneault both pointed out how Jalen Williams' impact went beyond the box score. His 11 fourth-quarter points and a momentum-swinging steal with the and-1 in a key sequence helped shut the door on a Minnesota comeback. Coach Daigneault praised his floor game, saying Williams chose his spots well and played with defensive intensity. This evolution of Williams as a late-game weapon adds another dimension to OKC’s already deep arsenal, 26 points and 10 boards.

>>> 5 takeaways from the Thunder's Game 2 win over the Timberwolves

3. OKC’s Defense and Mid-Game Adjustments Continue to Suffocate Opponents

Both Daigneault and SGA highlighted the team’s defensive joy they genuinely feed off stringing together stops. That emotional lift has fueled OKC’s third-quarter explosions, which again proved decisive in Game 2. SGA said, “Stops is what gets us going.” Daigneault added that their ability to quickly recognize and adjust to Minnesota’s defensive schemes — a skill sharpened during the Denver series — has made them much more dangerous. Their adaptability, coupled with unselfish play and high-level on-ball defense, is suffocating opponents.





4. Chet Holmgren’s Impact

Mark Daigneault praised Holmgren’s discipline in space, saying he “defended without fouling and was constantly in the right place.” Even when Chet wasn’t the primary defender, his mere presence affected Minnesota’s shot decisions The Thunder trusted him enough to leave him isolated in drop coverage at times, and he responded.

Beyond defense, Chet spaced the floor on offense, dragging Minnesota’s bigs out of the paint and opening up driving lanes for SGA and J-Dub. Don't forget the 22 points to go with floor balance. Chet playing stretch five one possession and protecting the rim the next makes OKC’s lineup extremely difficult to match.

>>> Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 2 Post Game Show, OKC Continues Winning Streak

5. OKC’s Systemic Depth Is Overwhelming Minnesota

Daigneault emphasized how the Thunder’s spacing, decision-making, and pace picked apart Minnesota’s aggressive defensive tactics. Despite going 4-for-20 from three in the first half, OKC still put up 58 points, showing they can win without shooting variance. They trusted their system, which produced better second-half looks and wore down the Wolves. The Thunder also deployed multiple perimeter defenders like Lu Dort and Cason Wallace on Anthony Edwards, keeping him off balance and fresh legs on the floor. This kind of defensive flexibility, coupled with unrelenting tempo and trust in their scheme, has Minnesota reeling.