Jalen Williams on Thunder’s Game 2 win

JDub on key factors in their Game 2 win and continued NBA Finals push.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

Jalen Williams rebounded with an impressive Game 2 win for the Thunder against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.

Williams scored 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting, while also collecting 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Defensive Identity Begins with Communication

Jalen Williams emphasized that Oklahoma City’s defensive success stems from constant, loud, and early communication. While the Thunder have elite individual defenders like Lu Dort and Alex Caruso, it’s their ability to talk through coverages and read situations in real time that makes them effective. Williams referenced an old saying, “talk it, touch it,” as a reminder that effort, positioning, and verbal cues are what hold their schemes together.

Wiggins’ Readiness Draws Respect

Aaron Wiggins’ breakout Game 2 performance didn’t go unnoticed. JDub called Wiggins’ role one of the toughest in the NBA, coming off the bench cold and immediately being asked to contribute at the highest level. Wiggins' professionalism and preparation set up a "very special" and “underrated,' performance.

Slowing Haliburton Means Disrupting Rhythm

Tyrese Haliburton had a short burst in the fourth quarter, but for most of Game 2, the Thunder kept him in check. According to Williams, that was by design, the game plan was to disrupt Haliburton’s rhythm, force him into difficult reads, and keep him from finding his comfort zones. Williams compared it to the way Indiana tries to disrupt OKC stars like himself and Shai. Haliburton is the kind of player who can affect the game even when he’s not scoring, so the challenge is to keep him uncomfortable from the jump.

Recognizing Indiana’s Similarity to OKC

Williams pointed out that Indiana’s strength lies in how similar they are to the Thunder. Just like Oklahoma City, the Pacers can have multiple players in double figures and trust anyone off the bench to make plays. That mirrors OKC’s own ability to plug in contributors like Wiggins without losing rhythm. Similarity keeps the margin for error slim, and that defending Indiana requires staying locked in on every possession, regardless of who has the ball.

Shai’s Trust Sets the Tone

As the MVP-caliber leader, SGA's ability to make quick reads under pressure and trust his teammates elevates the entire roster. Williams said that trust has allowed him and others to play more confidently. When your star passes out of double-teams and believes you’ll make the right read or hit the shot, that belief becomes contagious. It’s not always just about scoring.

Mental Reset is Key for the Road

Looking ahead to Game 3 in Indiana, Williams stressed the need for a mental reset. With the series tied 1-1, he said the Thunder have to put themselves in the Pacers’ shoes, expecting them to come out swinging with desperation and energy in front of their home crowd. The Thunder’s mindset? Treat it like 0-0. There’s no carryover from Game 2’s blowout — only a new challenge. Jalen said staying locked in from the start and understanding the emotional stakes is what will define their performance on the road.

Game 3 happens in Indiana Wednesday night.

