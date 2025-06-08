Takeaways from Alex Caruso’s practice day availability: Staying composed, learning fast, and responding for Game 2

Thunder guard Alex Caruso reflects on Game 1’s narrow loss to the Pacers, emphasizing missed chances, Indiana’s pressure, and the urgency of Game 2.

By: Jeremie Poplin

As the Thunder prepare for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, veteran guard Alex Caruso reflected on the team’s Game 1 collapse and the fine margins that defined the one-point loss. Speaking after practice, Caruso discussed missed opportunities in transition, the impact of Indiana’s defensive pressure, and the importance of quickly flushing mistakes as Game 2 becomes a must-win.

Indiana’s Pressure Throws Off Rhythm, But Shots Were There

Caruso acknowledged that the Pacers’ full-court pressure is more about disrupting timing than completely denying good looks: “Their pressure… is more to get us out of rhythm. I thought we got good shots.” However, he noted room for growth when it comes to flowing into secondary actions—something OKC can clean up heading into Game 2.

Execution Down the Stretch Wasn’t the Issue—Margin Was

Reflecting on the game-clinching 12–2 run by Indiana, Caruso didn’t see glaring errors late, but rather a missed opportunity to put the game away earlier: “If we’re a little more efficient in transition… and extend that lead from 10, 12, to 17, 18, 20 points… we’ve got the game in control.”

OKC Didn’t Capitalize on Turnovers—And They Know It

Despite forcing 25 turnovers, OKC turned those into just 7 points. The issue wasn’t just Indiana’s recovery, but also self-inflicted slowdowns: “We almost tried to slow it down a little too much instead of… matching maybe the pace that Indiana plays at.”

Film Study and Self-Critique Drive Caruso’s Growth

Caruso emphasized accountability, saying he reviews every game closely: “I’ll go back and watch my minutes personally… Maybe that night after the game, it’s a little hard going to sleep, you’re thinking about plays you could have had back.”

Late-Game Moment Haunts, But It’s About the Bigger Picture

Asked about Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winner, “probably would have looked at the clock a little sooner” but tried to do what he could to box out. “Over my basketball career, I’ve probably lost more games off second-chance shots at the buzzer than guys making game-winners.”

