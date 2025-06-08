Takeaways from Alex Caruso’s practice day availability: Staying composed, learning fast, and responding for Game 2

Sunday, June 8th 2025, 12:05 am
As the Thunder prepare for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, veteran guard Alex Caruso reflected on the team’s Game 1 collapse and the fine margins that defined the one-point loss. Speaking after practice, Caruso discussed missed opportunities in transition, the impact of Indiana’s defensive pressure, and the importance of quickly flushing mistakes as Game 2 becomes a must-win.
Caruso acknowledged that the Pacers’ full-court pressure is more about disrupting timing than completely denying good looks: “Their pressure… is more to get us out of rhythm. I thought we got good shots.” However, he noted room for growth when it comes to flowing into secondary actions—something OKC can clean up heading into Game 2.
Reflecting on the game-clinching 12–2 run by Indiana, Caruso didn’t see glaring errors late, but rather a missed opportunity to put the game away earlier: “If we’re a little more efficient in transition… and extend that lead from 10, 12, to 17, 18, 20 points… we’ve got the game in control.”
Despite forcing 25 turnovers, OKC turned those into just 7 points. The issue wasn’t just Indiana’s recovery, but also self-inflicted slowdowns: “We almost tried to slow it down a little too much instead of… matching maybe the pace that Indiana plays at.”
Caruso emphasized accountability, saying he reviews every game closely: “I’ll go back and watch my minutes personally… Maybe that night after the game, it’s a little hard going to sleep, you’re thinking about plays you could have had back.”
Asked about Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winner, “probably would have looked at the clock a little sooner” but tried to do what he could to box out. “Over my basketball career, I’ve probably lost more games off second-chance shots at the buzzer than guys making game-winners.”
