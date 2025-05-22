Third person arrested in deadly NW OKC shooting

Police arrested a third suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment.

By: Allyson Luckie

-

A third person has been arrested after a deadly shooting at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police say Dominique Noboa and two others arranged to buy a gun from 24-year-old Thomas Wade III at his apartment near Northwest 36th Street and North Portland Avenue earlier this month.

Police say that after the three arrived at Wade's apartment, Wade was shot to death.

SEE ALSO: Man shot and killed inside NW OKC apartment

Witnesses told investigators they heard the gunshots and then saw two men, later identified as Jaden Walters and Joe Walzer, run from the apartment and leave in a black Toyota Camry.

Walters and Walzer were arrested last week.

RELATED: Gun deal turns deadly: Two Tulsa men arrested in fatal NW OKC shooting

OCPD says Noboa was arrested Tuesday night.

All three are being held on a $10 million bond.