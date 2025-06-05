1 killed, 1 driver arrested in SW OKC head-on crash

A head-on crash left one person dead Thursday morning in Oklahoma City. A second driver has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Thursday, June 5th 2025, 9:27 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead and another taken into custody after a crash Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the head-on crash happened along South Western Avenue near Southwest 84th Street.

One of the drivers, a 52-year-old man, later died. The other driver, a 19-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

South Western Avenue has been closed in the area while crews clear the scene.
