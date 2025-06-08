Thunder Up in the Park to start at noon for NBA Finals Game 2

Beat the storm and start the fun at Thunder Up in the Park, Scissortail Park, OKC. Opening early at 12 p.m., with activities and a Thunder Ticket Challenge for a shot at multiple pairs of tickets for Sunday's game.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

SUNDAY’S THUNDER UP IN THE PARK OPENS AT NOON

WHAT:

With the potential for severe weather, Sunday’s Thunder UP in the Park will open early. Activities tip off at 12 p.m. in Scissortail Park. Fans of all ages can take part in several free family-friendly activities and those 18 and older can enter the Thunder Ticket Challenge presented by Simple Modern for a chance to win a pair of tickets (multiple pairs of tickets will be given away) for Sunday night’s game.

Activities:

Thunder Ticket Challenge, provided by Simple Modern ESPN’s OKC Thunder Floral Shield Photo Op Live Artwork OG&E Thunder Bolt Thunder-Themed Haircuts and Styling Fan Tunnel Video Game Truck Sport Court Michelob ULTRA Beer Garden (21 and up) Airbrush Tattoos and Face Painting Newspaper Stand Artwork Merch Trailer Live DJ and Thunder Entertainers And More...

WHEN:

Sunday, June 8

12 p.m.

WHERE:

Scissortail Park plaza

S. Robinson and OKC Boulevard

Oklahoma City, OK

MORE THUNDER:

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Coaches Corner

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder

Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers

⁠Thunder Player POV

⁠Community Stories