Thunder Up in the Park to start at noon for NBA Finals Game 2

Beat the storm and start the fun at Thunder Up in the Park, Scissortail Park, OKC. Opening early at 12 p.m., with activities and a Thunder Ticket Challenge for a shot at multiple pairs of tickets for Sunday's game.

Saturday, June 7th 2025, 10:24 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

SUNDAY’S THUNDER UP IN THE PARK OPENS AT NOON

WHAT: 

With the potential for severe weather, Sunday’s Thunder UP in the Park will open early. Activities tip off at 12 p.m. in Scissortail Park. Fans of all ages can take part in several free family-friendly activities and those 18 and older can enter the Thunder Ticket Challenge presented by Simple Modern for a chance to win a pair of tickets (multiple pairs of tickets will be given away) for Sunday night’s game. 

Activities:  

  1. Thunder Ticket Challenge, provided by Simple Modern 
  2. ESPN’s OKC Thunder Floral Shield Photo Op 
  3. Live Artwork 
  4. OG&E Thunder Bolt 
  5. Thunder-Themed Haircuts and Styling 
  6. Fan Tunnel 
  7. Video Game Truck 
  8. Sport Court 
  9. Michelob ULTRA Beer Garden (21 and up) 
  10. Airbrush Tattoos and Face Painting 
  11. Newspaper Stand Artwork 
  12. Merch Trailer 
  13. Live DJ and Thunder Entertainers 
  14. And More...

WHEN: 

Sunday, June 8 

12 p.m. 

WHERE: 

Scissortail Park plaza  

S. Robinson and OKC Boulevard  

Oklahoma City, OK 

