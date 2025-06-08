Thunder Up in the Park to start at noon for NBA Finals Game 2
Beat the storm and start the fun at Thunder Up in the Park, Scissortail Park, OKC. Opening early at 12 p.m., with activities and a Thunder Ticket Challenge for a shot at multiple pairs of tickets for Sunday's game.
Saturday, June 7th 2025, 10:24 pm
By:
Victor Pozadas
OKLAHOMA CITY -
SUNDAY’S THUNDER UP IN THE PARK OPENS AT NOON
WHAT:
With the potential for severe weather, Sunday’s Thunder UP in the Park will open early. Activities tip off at 12 p.m. in Scissortail Park. Fans of all ages can take part in several free family-friendly activities and those 18 and older can enter the Thunder Ticket Challenge presented by Simple Modern for a chance to win a pair of tickets (multiple pairs of tickets will be given away) for Sunday night’s game.
Activities:
- Thunder Ticket Challenge, provided by Simple Modern
- ESPN’s OKC Thunder Floral Shield Photo Op
- Live Artwork
- OG&E Thunder Bolt
- Thunder-Themed Haircuts and Styling
- Fan Tunnel
- Video Game Truck
- Sport Court
- Michelob ULTRA Beer Garden (21 and up)
- Airbrush Tattoos and Face Painting
- Newspaper Stand Artwork
- Merch Trailer
- Live DJ and Thunder Entertainers
- And More...
WHEN:
Sunday, June 8
12 p.m.
WHERE:
Scissortail Park plaza
S. Robinson and OKC Boulevard
Oklahoma City, OK
MORE THUNDER:
OKC Thunder NBA Finals
Coaches Corner
Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder
Get to know the foe: Where Thunder stands against the Pacers
Thunder Player POV
Community Stories