OG&E restore 83% of power to affected customers after overnight severe storms

OG&E continues ongoing statewide effort to restore power after severe storms damage Oklahoma's power grid, causing significant disruptions. Updates on restoration times and new weather alerts.

By: Victor Pozadas

OG&E announce a statewide effort to bring power back to affected customers after severe storms cause significant damage across the state.

Here are the main takeaways:

Severe Storms Cause Significant Damage

Additional rounds of severe weather swept through Oklahoma and Arkansas Friday afternoon with up to 80 mph winds, causing significant disruption across OG&E’s service territory. The hardest-hit areas overnight were Alva, Enid and Poteau, where damage includes downed power lines, broken power poles, and damage to crossarms and other equipment attached to poles. As of 3 p.m., we restored power to approximately 83% of customers who experienced an outage from overnight storms with nearly 4,400 customers remaining without service. All customers who experienced an outage from the storms Thursday evening into Friday morning were restored by midnight last night. OG&E will continue to restore power around the clock as long as it is safe to do so.

Estimated Times of Restoration

We understand how important it is for our customers to have power. Our crews have been and will continue to work around the clock until every customer has their electricity back on. Once we've repaired the power grid, we prioritize restoration for the community's essential services, such as hospitals, police stations, fire departments, public works, and other critical infrastructure. As those facilities come online, we turn our attention to individual homes and businesses experiencing an outage. Estimated restoration times are available on our System Watch outage map. As crews complete restoration in one area, they are moved to another to help restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Below is a list of anticipated restoration times: NE Oklahoma by 10 p.m. today, Saturday. NW region will extend into tomorrow, Sunday - this includes Waynoka, Alva, Burlington, Wakita, Nash, Medford, Lamont, and Tonkawa.

Additional Storms Expected

More severe weather is expected to move across our system again tomorrow, Sunday. We will continue restoring power as long as it is safe to do so. Customers should stay weather aware and ready to activate their storm plan. Visit OGE.com/OutageSupport on ways to prepare for severe weather and what to do if you experience an outage.

After the Storms

Following storms, OG&E will bring tree and brush debris to the curb. However, customers are responsible for removing the debris. City and county resources for debris removal may be available and will vary by community.

Guidance for Customers

Downed Power Lines / Reporting an Outage:

Assume any downed power line is hazardous and energized. Stay away from them and anything they are touching. Please do not drive over a downed power line. Report downed power lines by calling 800-522-6870. The public should avoid areas impacted by the storms so crews can work safely and quickly to restore power to customers who are without service. As we clear tree limbs that are interfering with power lines and have damaged equipment, vegetation crews will take tree and brush debris from the customer’s yard to the curb but are unable to remove this debris from the customer’s property. OG&E customers can quickly report and monitor outages: Download our app to submit a report (available on iOS and Android) Submit a report online at OGE.com/outages Text OUT to 32001 if signed up for myOGEalerts Call 405-272-9595 (OKC metro) or 800-522-6870 (all other areas) As we restore power, it may be necessary to gain access to your property. Please ensure our crews have access and that you secure any animals. Customers need to be able to take power at their homes and businesses and may need a certified electrician to repair a weather head, meter base, or service cable. Be sure to check on loved ones and other vulnerable neighbors like the elderly to ensure they are safe and have a plan in case of emergency.

