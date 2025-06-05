Edmond officer’s life-or-death struggle during traffic stop ambush caught on camera

An Edmond officer survived a brutal ambush during a traffic stop, despite being attacked with a knife and pepper spray. Here is the latest on the investigation.

By: Lisa Monahan

A routine traffic stop turned into a life-or-death struggle when an Edmond police officer was ambushed by a man armed with pepper spray and a large knife.

The entire encounter—fast, violent, and deliberate—was captured on the officer’s body camera in a parking lot near the busy intersection of 15th Street and Broadway Extension.

On May 1, just before 5 p.m., Officer Caleb Hodam was wrapping up a traffic stop and issuing a warning to a driver when a man with no connection to the stop approached him. That man—later identified as 22-year-old Ocean Hudson—walked up and reportedly said, “I have something to report.”

Then came the attack—swift, targeted, and apparently premeditated.

Without warning, Hudson blasted Officer Hodam in the face with pepper spray and pulled a knife. The officer’s dash camera recorded what followed: a violent struggle between a blinded officer and a suspect determined to resist.

Though temporarily incapacitated, Hodam managed to radio for backup. His body-worn camera, knocked from his uniform during the assault, continued recording from the ground—capturing Hudson clawing at the officer’s gun, trying to disarm him.

“I have nothing left… Just do me a favor,” Hudson said during the attack. “I’m supposed to be in prison today, but I ain’t doing that.”

Court records reveal why: Hudson had active felony warrants in Canadian County for child pornography and lewd acts with a child under 12.

Despite being pepper-sprayed and stabbed, Hodam fought back. He managed to pin down the knife in Hudson’s hand while using his other hand to block the suspect from grabbing his gun.

The attack created enough commotion to catch the attention of a passing driver, who jumped in to help.

“Please, don’t hurt anybody,” the citizen pleaded, eventually prying the knife from Hudson’s grip as Hodam continued to struggle.

Hudson still refused to surrender, spitting in Hodam’s face and urging officers to kill him.

“I’ve been stabbed, I think,” Hodam said over the radio, not realizing at first that the suspect’s blows were from a blade, not fists.

Bleeding and nearly blind, Hodam relied on his training and sheer will to survive. He held on until backup arrived.

Officers deployed a Taser to subdue Hudson, who continued resisting even after being tackled and restrained.

Hudson now faces several felony charges, including:

Count 1. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon

Count 2. Assault and battery upon a police officer

Count 3. Aggravated assault and battery on a police officer

Count 4. Placing bodily fluids on a government employee

Count 5. Obstructing an officer

According to the arrest affidavit, Hudson invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to cooperate with investigators following his arrest.

Officer Hodam was treated and released from the hospital. The Edmond Police Department has praised his bravery and expressed gratitude to the citizen who intervened and helped to save his life.

Hudson remains jailed without bond as his case moves through the Oklahoma County District Court.