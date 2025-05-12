Man shot and killed inside NW OKC apartment; suspects on the run

Oklahoma City Police say 24-year-old Thomas Wade III was shot and killed late Sunday night inside an Oklahoma City apartment. Police are still searching for the two suspects who fled the scene.

By: Deanne Stein

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday night inside an Oklahoma City apartment, and police are still searching for the two suspects who fled the scene.

The deadly shooting happened just before midnight at the Portland Pointe Apartments near North Portland Avenue and NW 36th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Thomas Wade III, dead inside the apartment. Police say Wade had been inside with a woman and two children when someone knocked on the door around 11:30 p.m.

According to investigators, when Wade opened the door, two men forced their way inside and opened fire. Wade was shot and killed. The woman and children were not harmed.

“It appears that the two suspects simply knocked on the door. When the male opened it, they came inside, shot him, and then fled,” said MSGT. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officers spent hours overnight collecting evidence and trying to determine what led to the shooting.

“It is unclear what the motive for the shooting was or what led up to it,” Knight added.

Neighbors told News 9 they were shocked by the violence and said Wade was a good man. Many believe he was specifically targeted. Some residents also raised concerns about safety at the complex, claiming the surveillance cameras don’t work. Management declined to comment on either the incident or the security concerns.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the suspects have not been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.