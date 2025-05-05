Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

Graham Dowers hails from the small town of Blanchard, Oklahoma. After graduating from high school, Graham attended the University of Oklahoma in Norman and studied at the Nevsky Institute of Language and Culture in St. Petersburg during the 2014 occupation of Crimea. He earned dual Bachelor’s degrees in Linguistics and Russian Language and Literature.

Graham explored courses at Tulsa Law before transitioning into the cybersecurity sector, working within the aerospace industry and its affiliated military complexes. After his contract ended, Graham found work serving as a job coach and residential assistant for adults with developmental disabilities during COVID lockdowns.

Graham later became an immigration case manager at a law firm in Norman, where he specialized in helping athletes secure entry into the United States. Graham was accepted into national security studies courses in Virginia Beach, VA. His expertise enabled him to provide critical insights during the lead-up to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Graham returned to the University of Oklahoma enrolling at Gaylord College, where he obtained a degree in Journalism with a focus on web-based content. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community. Graham values business and moral accountability as well as social justice.

Since beginning his journalistic career, he has covered stories from George Floyd Square in Minneapolis to the Greenwood District of Tulsa. Graham also participated in programs with USAID, where he traveled to collaborate on projects with independent journalists fleeing persecution in their home countries.

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025.



