Oklahoma Children's Theater prepares for Seussical Jr. summer production at OCU

Oklahoma Children's Theater is set to open its summer production of Seussical Jr. at OCU, featuring performances by student actors.

By: Addie Crawford, Graham Dowers

-

Oklahoma Children's Theater is preparing to open its summer production of Seussical Jr., featuring student actors performing at Oklahoma City University. The show is part of the organization’s main season and highlights the work of its Young Company program, where children and teens rehearse and perform for family audiences.

Ahead of opening day, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is joined by Reporter Addie Crawford as she spoke with Director of Programs Mollie Reid and cast members Satchel Felder and Gilda Garrett about the production process, the goals of youth theater, and what attendees can expect from this week’s performances.

Q: Can you tell us about the show that you're putting on?

Reid: "So this show is actually part of our main season. We do five shows a year. And the special thing is our summer shows are actually done by our young company actors. So it's student actors performing for families and children. So they have been working for three weeks to audition, rehearse, and bring this show to life. And they've worked really hard."

Q: Why do you believe teaching youth theater is so important for kids?

Reid: So there's so much that goes into theater, but really they're all learning how to work together as a team. We call that being part of an ensemble. So they're building those teamwork skills, they're building confidence skills and really learning how to be part of this professional process."

Q: How much fun are these young performers having?

Reid: "Oh, the most fun. I actually grew up doing these programs as well, and I still live here, so you make lifelong friends."

Crawford also caught up with two performers to learn about their experience with the program.

Q: As a performer, what is your favorite part about the Oklahoma Children's Theater?

Felder: "It's just such a great community coming back every year. It's like you build a big theater family, and it's such a great joy."

Q: How long have you been doing OCT?

Felder: "About seven years ago, when I was seven years old."

Garrett: "I've been doing it since I was four."

Q: When does the show begin?

Reid: "It opens Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. We have performances tomorrow, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 p.m., and tickets are still available. So we'd love for friends to join us."

Q: Where do we get tickets?

Reid: "You can visit our website at www.okct.org. Tickets are $12. We'd love to have you."