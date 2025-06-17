Chet Holmgren credits team chemistry in Thunder's Game 5 win

The Oklahoma City Thunder moved one win from an NBA title with a 120-109 Game 5 victory, powered by standout performances.

By: Graham Dowers

With a balanced offense and strong team chemistry, the Oklahoma City Thunder took Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, defeating the Indiana Pacers 120-109 and moving one win away from the championship.

"We have each other's back," Holmgren said. "It really kind of sets a tone that you can really trust each other no matter what's going on."

Chet Holmgren credited the team's pace and defensive energy for setting the tone offensively, noting the standout performances by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams as keys to their victory.

Holmgren praised Williams' growth and impact, calling his Game 5 performance a culmination of daily hard work and quiet leadership. Holmgren says the Thunder wouldn't be in this position without Williams' contributions throughout the postseason.

"He's one of those guys that you want to see succeed, especially when you know him personally," Holmgren said. "You want him to do good just because he shows up every single day, does the right things."

