Shai Gilgeous-Alexander focused on the moment as the Thunder prepare for Game 6

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says focus, teamwork, and past experience are key as Oklahoma City prepares for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma City is just one win away from bringing home its first NBA title with Game 6. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is keeping his focus on the present. During a media session on practice day, the MVP guard emphasized the importance of staying grounded and approaching the game with the same mindset that has carried the team all season.

"Ultimately, I'm just trying to stay in a moment," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "What's gotten me here? That's what helped me achieve the MVP award, achieve all things that I've achieved."

When asked how he feels about being on the cusp of a championship, Gilgeous-Alexander said that he doesn't feel much different. "Trying to stay in the moment, trying to focus on the things that actually matter."

Gilgeous-Alexander draws from his international experience with Team Canada, including high-pressure games against France and the U.S. Gilgeous-Alexander said those moments helped shape his approach to this year's Finals. "Those experiences definitely help me," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

The MVP was quick to mention that being "on the cusp of winning isn't winning," and the work isn't finished yet. The Thunder have a chance to wrap up the series on the road in Indianapolis.

After combining for 86% of the offense on Monday night with Jalen Williams, the MVP crediting their shared mentality, good communication, and friendship for their chemistry. “We want the best for each other above all,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.





