Myriad Gardens hosts free movie night and weekend concert in downtown OKC

Myriad Gardens in downtown Oklahoma City is hosting a free movie night, midweek market, and a weekend concert featuring Oklahoma band Wilderado.

By: Graham Dowers

Downtown Oklahoma City is hosting a series of public events this week, including a free movie screening and a concert at the Myriad Botanical Gardens.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch was joined Wednesday by Eric Himan, Vice President of Programming, and Stacey Aldridge, Chief Marketing Officer for the Myriad Gardens. They outlined what visitors can expect from the upcoming schedule, including a Wednesday night screening of Captain America: Brave New World, a costume contest, and the midweek market at Scissortail Park.

The weekend will also feature a concert from Oklahoma band Wilderado, with food trucks and announcements scheduled ahead of the performance.

We spoke with Himan and Aldridge about the event details, crowd planning, and what’s ahead for the Myriad Gardens this season.

Q: Can you tell us about the event on Wednesday?

Aldridge: We have a free movie tonight thanks to Oklahoma's Credit Union. We're showing the new Captain America: Brave New World tonight on the Devon lawn. We have a character that will be coming out, Captain America himself, at about 7.30 p.m. Then a costume contest at 8.30 p.m. The movie will kick off at 9 p.m. And then down at Scissortail, we have our midweek market from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. So a lot is happening downtown tonight.

Q: Will I need to bring my own blanket or lawn chair?

Aldridge: You can bring blankets or lawn chairs, and we have the lawn split, so blankets on one side and lawn chairs on the other, so everybody gets a good view.

Q: What other events are upcoming at the Gardens?

Himan: I mean, that's the joy of being downtown, is that you have this vibrant, busy activation happening all the time. So, one of those is Saturday. We have our concert series, sponsored by the Chickasaw Nation, that will be happening with a big concert from Oklahoma's own Wilderado, featuring Kealan, who's another Oklahoma act from Tulsa.

Q: What time is Saturday's event?

Himan: "We have our opening act going on at 8 p.m., 8:40 p.m. is when Wildorado will take the stage. Before that, at 7:30 p.m., we'll have food trucks and announcements, and different things. So people should get there early if they want a good spot.