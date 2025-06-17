Emergency crews retrieve body from canal in downtown Oklahoma City

Tuesday, June 17th 2025, 2:13 pm
First responders gathered near downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon following a report of a possible body in the water.
Crews were dispatched to the area of Centennial Drive in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department says that a man's body has been recovered.
A photo from the scene shows multiple emergency vehicles, including fire trucks and police units, staged in a nearby parking lot.
Image Provided By: News 9
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.
