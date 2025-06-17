Emergency crews retrieve body from canal in downtown Oklahoma City

A body was recovered from the water Tuesday afternoon after emergency crews responded to reports near 200 Centennial Drive in Oklahoma City.

By: Graham Dowers

-

First responders gathered near downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon following a report of a possible body in the water.

Crews were dispatched to the area of Centennial Drive in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Police Department says that a man's body has been recovered.

A photo from the scene shows multiple emergency vehicles, including fire trucks and police units, staged in a nearby parking lot.

Image Provided By: News 9

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.