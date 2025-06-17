One person injured in stabbing Tuesday morning in Norman

Tuesday, June 17th 2025, 3:18 pm
A person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a stabbing near downtown Norman, according to the Norman Police Department.
Officers responded to a reported disturbance around 10:08 a.m. in the 300 block of East Comanche Street. Officers say that when they arrived, they found one person suffering from a stab wound.
Investigators say the stabbing occurred after a verbal altercation between two individuals escalated. During the confrontation, officers say one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other before walking away from the area.
The injured individual was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect has been identified but is still at large.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Norman police.
