One person injured in stabbing Tuesday morning in Norman

A person was stabbed and hospitalized after a verbal altercation escalated Tuesday morning near downtown Norman, and the suspect remains at large.

Tuesday, June 17th 2025, 3:18 pm

By: Graham Dowers


NORMAN, Okla. -

A person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a stabbing near downtown Norman, according to the Norman Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance around 10:08 a.m. in the 300 block of East Comanche Street. Officers say that when they arrived, they found one person suffering from a stab wound.

Investigators say the stabbing occurred after a verbal altercation between two individuals escalated. During the confrontation, officers say one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other before walking away from the area.

The injured individual was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect has been identified but is still at large.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Norman police.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

