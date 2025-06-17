One person injured in stabbing Tuesday morning in Norman

A person was stabbed and hospitalized after a verbal altercation escalated Tuesday morning near downtown Norman, and the suspect remains at large.

By: Graham Dowers

A person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a stabbing near downtown Norman, according to the Norman Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance around 10:08 a.m. in the 300 block of East Comanche Street. Officers say that when they arrived, they found one person suffering from a stab wound.

Investigators say the stabbing occurred after a verbal altercation between two individuals escalated. During the confrontation, officers say one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other before walking away from the area.

The injured individual was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect has been identified but is still at large.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Norman police.