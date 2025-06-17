'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' returns to the Civic Center after 15-year break

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma revives Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Civic Center, featuring over 100 performers and nightly pre-show discussions.

Tuesday, June 17th 2025, 12:31 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is bringing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat back to the Civic Center Music Hall for the first time in 15 years, with performances beginning Tuesday night.

The production includes more than 100 performers and over 250 costumes. Michael Baron, producing artistic director at the Lyric Theatre, said they began preparing the show more than a year ago, with set construction and costume work ongoing for several months.

The musical tells the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, and his brothers. Each number in the show is presented in a different musical style, including country-western, Elvis, and Caribbean, and each show runs approximately 90 minutes.

Forty minutes before each performance, local religious leaders are scheduled to hold discussions about the story of Joseph and its context.

The lead role is played by Ardmore native and Oklahoma Christian University graduate Jay Antonio Rodriguez, who recently toured in a Broadway production. Rodriguez said regional theater offers an opportunity to bring live performances to audiences' hometowns.

"The directors really get to experiment and they know their community," Rodriguez said. "They know what the community is going to like, and what they're going to love."

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is part of Lyric Theatre’s summer season. Tickets are available online at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma's official website.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 17th, 2025

June 17th, 2025

June 16th, 2025

June 10th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

June 18th, 2025