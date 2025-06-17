Abdominal migraines in children may cause stomach pain without headaches

Abdominal migraines, a type of migraine causing stomach pain instead of headaches, are increasingly seen in children and may lead to future migraine disorders.

By: Graham Dowers

A lesser-known type of migraine is showing up in children, and unlike typical migraines, it doesn’t involve head pain. Abdominal migraines are characterized by episodes of abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting, most often occurring in children but occasionally affecting adults.

Dr. Anderson says the pain is usually centered around the belly button and can appear in sudden attacks lasting anywhere from two hours to three days. While the exact cause is unknown, potential triggers include stress, emotional excitement, and fluctuations in brain chemicals such as serotonin and histamine.

Doctors believe that some cases of cyclical vomiting syndrome may actually be caused by abdominal migraines. Dr. Anderson says treatment typically includes the use of migraine medications to both prevent and manage symptoms during an attack.

Although many children outgrow abdominal migraines, some may go on to develop traditional migraine headaches later in life. Dr. Anderson advises that severe abdominal pain should always be evaluated by a doctor to rule out other serious conditions.