‘We need help:’ is the message from Lexington mayor as flood damage continues

Lexington experiences residential flooding due to high creek pressure, raises health concern over mold and impacts local economy. Lexington Mayor Mike Donovan comments.

By: Stephanie Maniche

-

Many residents in Lexington are having to resort to drastic measures after heavy rains made its way into some of their homes.

Lexington resident Karleen Shaw said she had a half of an inch of water on her porch with water seeping into her home.

“I've got everything drying out now but I've got fans and all of that going,” said Shaw who also said she has pictures on her bed in order to save them from damage.

Shaw said she also experienced flooding 10 years ago on May 24 when water was as high as her electrical plugs.

“I lost everything,” added Shaw.

Lexington Mayor Mike Donovan said it is a pressure issue in the creek.

He says the creek pressure is higher than the storm drains not allowing water to empty until the creek goes down.

“We just need to take care of some issues that have been identified outside of our jurisdiction south of here that are impeding the flow of Choteau creek,” said Lexington Mayor Mike Donovan.

He said two or three inches of heavy rain causes water to come over the banks at Choteau Creek.

It then causes flooding into homes raising health concerns over mold as a result.

Donovan also says the flooding impacts their local economy causing businesses to close because they are in the flood zone.

Donovan adds if anyone is in need of assistance, they can contact First Baptist Church ((405) 527-6758) in Lexington located at 900 East Broadway.