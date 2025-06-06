Thunderstorms in OKC Metro, damage in Garvin and McClain Counties

News 9 is tracking severe thunderstorms in western Oklahoma as the OKC Thunder prepare for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Watch this space for live updates.

By: Victor Pozadas

News 9 is tracking severe thunderstorms in the western part of the state. Watch this page for live updates as we learn more about where the storms are headed next.

Oklahomans should prepare for a wet and rainy Game 1 of the NBA Finals, as thunderstorms are expected to move into the metro from the west and then move east.

Our team of trackers are out, and David Payne with the News 9 weather team will bring you updates on-air and online.

TRACKING SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS

NBA Finals Day Afternoon Coverage

7:40 p.m.

The McClain County Sheriff confirmed to News 9 that one home in the county has roof damage and other homes have minor damage after storms hit Thursday afternoon. Most of the damage is along Highway 76 near Payne, Oklahoma.

Damaged trees have been blocking roads, but crews are working to clear them. Some power poles are also down.

The Sheriff reported no one was hurt.

7 p.m.

Heavy winds caused damage in Garvin County Thursday afternoon. Storm Tracker Jeromy Carter captured video of flooded roads and downed trees.

WATCH: Heavy winds damage trees, cars, and homes in Garvin County, Oklahoma

6:24 p.m.

5:25 p.m.

60 mph winds push storms east towards the metro affecting Women's College World Series and Thunder Up in the Park Thursday afternoon. David Payne brings you the latest.





5:20 p.m.

News 9's Tevis Hillis reports live as Thunder fans take shelter from the rain in downtown Oklahoma City.

5 p.m.

Watch the latest update from David Payne at the top of this article.

News 9 Storm Trackers are still out Thursday evening. There is rain and lightning in the metro, impacting Scissortail Park in downtown OKC, where Thunder fans had gathered ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Thunder UP in the Park festivities have been paused while the storm passes.

More storms are expected overnight and Friday into Saturday.

4:30 p.m.

Storms have weakened as the strongest storms head to the southwest metro.

The stronger part of the storm will not hit downtown Oklahoma City so OKC Thunder fans will experience some light rain, gusty winds, and some lightning ahead of Game 1.

Thunder Up in the Park will pause and will resume when storms settle down.

Bridge Creek and Norman are in the path of the strong storm, and hail is expected south of OKC, and will see severe weather before 5 p.m. Thursday.

4:10 p.m.

News 9's Tevis Hillis reports from Thunder UP in the Park at OKC's Scissortail Park as rain approaches.

4 p.m.

News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne and News 9 Storm Trackers are keeping an eye on severe storms moving along Interstate 40 Thursday evening.

The worst part of the storm, the wind, and hail, is not expected to hit downtown OKC, but thunder (not the kind we like) and lightning are expected.

A severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Oklahoma City and surrounding areas. The storm is moving east-southeast.

The strongest part of the storm is expected to hit Moore, Norman, and surrounding towns Thursday evening at about 4:40 p.m. Shawnee is in the path for about 5:25 p.m.

Another wave of storms is expected overnight Thursday into Friday.

3:42 p.m.

3:24 p.m.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

STORM SAFETY:

🔗Severe weather safety: what to do before, during, and after a storm

🔗Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning: what they mean and what to do

🔗Severe weather safety: what you need to know to prepare

