Main severe storms shift out of OKC metro, pushing east and south

Residents across Oklahoma are waking up to severe storms early Friday morning. Here are the latest impacts to your area.

By: Christian Hans

-

Severe storms are bringing heavy winds and rain to parts of north and western Oklahoma early Friday morning, impactig residents living in those areas overnight.

Storm Damage:

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux says some damage has been reported in Cimarron City, with downed trees also reported across the county.

Around 1,800 people have reported power outages in Logan County, although that number is expected to climb throughout the morning. OG&E says 7,500 customers are reporting outages across the state.

RELATED: Storm damage reported across Logan County