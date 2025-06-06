Main severe storms shift out of OKC metro, pushing east and south

Friday, June 6th 2025, 7:14 am
Severe storms are bringing heavy winds and rain to parts of north and western Oklahoma early Friday morning, impactig residents living in those areas overnight.
Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux says some damage has been reported in Cimarron City, with downed trees also reported across the county.
Around 1,800 people have reported power outages in Logan County, although that number is expected to climb throughout the morning. OG&E says 7,500 customers are reporting outages across the state.
