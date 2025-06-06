Main severe storms shift out of OKC metro, pushing east and south

Residents across Oklahoma are waking up to severe storms early Friday morning. Here are the latest impacts to your area.

Friday, June 6th 2025, 7:14 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Severe storms are bringing heavy winds and rain to parts of north and western Oklahoma early Friday morning, impactig residents living in those areas overnight.

Storm Damage:

Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux says some damage has been reported in Cimarron City, with downed trees also reported across the county.

Around 1,800 people have reported power outages in Logan County, although that number is expected to climb throughout the morning. OG&E says 7,500 customers are reporting outages across the state.

RELATED: Storm damage reported across Logan County
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 6th, 2025

June 5th, 2025

May 25th, 2025

May 18th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 6th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

June 6th, 2025