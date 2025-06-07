SkyNews 9 surveys damage in McAlester caused by overnight severe weather

Saturday, June 7th 2025, 9:11 am
Storm damage is being surveyed in McAlester following severe weather that moved through eastern Oklahoma overnight into Saturday.
SkyNews 9 captured aerial footage of damaged buildings in the McAlester area as crews worked to determine whether a tornado caused the destruction. While a tornado warning was issued during the storm and radar indicated possible rotation, officials have not yet confirmed whether a tornado touched down.
Early images from downtown McAlester show roof damage and debris, caused by high winds. Wind speeds in the storm could have been strong enough to peel back portions of buildings, even if a tornado did not form.
Weather teams will continue assessing damage. No injuries have been reported at this time.
