SkyNews 9 surveys damage in McAlester caused by overnight severe weather

Crews are assessing storm damage in McAlester after severe weather moved through eastern Oklahoma Saturday morning. See SkyNews 9 footage of the damage.

Saturday, June 7th 2025, 9:11 am

By: Graham Dowers


MCALESTER, Okla. -

Storm damage is being surveyed in McAlester following severe weather that moved through eastern Oklahoma overnight into Saturday.

SEE MORE VIDEO AND PICTURES: Storm damage in old downtown McAlester, see video and pictures

SkyNews 9 captured aerial footage of damaged buildings in the McAlester area as crews worked to determine whether a tornado caused the destruction. While a tornado warning was issued during the storm and radar indicated possible rotation, officials have not yet confirmed whether a tornado touched down.

Early images from downtown McAlester show roof damage and debris, caused by high winds. Wind speeds in the storm could have been strong enough to peel back portions of buildings, even if a tornado did not form.

Weather teams will continue assessing damage. No injuries have been reported at this time.

News 9 Weather coverage

Download the News 9 Weather App 

Oklahoma City Traffic Map 

WATCH LIVE: Lucky Star Casino Skycam Network 

NextGen Live Radar 

Current Watches and Warnings 
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 7th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

June 5th, 2025

May 25th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 8th, 2025

June 8th, 2025

June 8th, 2025

June 8th, 2025