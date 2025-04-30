Beyond the numbers: Why Oklahoma City leaders are optimistic about the state of homelessness in OKC

"Newly-released data details OKC homelessness: 2.4% increase overall, but certain areas see improvement. Discover the numbers and community responses.

By: Jordan Fremstad

Oklahoma City released new numbers revealing the city's state of homelessness. Officials reported improvements, but more resources are needed to continue that mission. Experts said solutions start with people who believe their neighbors are worth saving.

1882 people experience homelessness in OKC

OKC’s point and time count from Jan. 23 showed a 2.4% increase from last year. Families experiencing homelessness climbed 13%. People in shelters increased 4%, and OKC’s transitional housing population grew 6%.

5 areas of homelessness decreased from last year

Oklahoma City veterans experiencing homelessness decreased by 6%. Chronic homelessness decreased by 9%. Parenting youth declined by 53%, and unaccompanied youth decreased by 5%. People who live outside fell by 3%.

75% of people became homeless in Oklahoma City

“They are our friends and neighbors, and they have nowhere else to go,” said OKC Mayor David Holt at Tuesday’s State of Homelessness Address.

Holt said, compared to larger cities and OKC’s growth over time, he saw progress within the data.

“By comparison, we are doing okay,” Holt said.

2025 saw an overall increase of 2.4%, down from a 28% jump in 2024

Key to Home implementation manager Jamie Caves felt optimistic.

“Because we have significantly reduced the growth,” Caves said. “Moving in the right direction. Major progress.”

The city said the number of people experiencing chronic homelessness fell by 43% since 2023.

4 organizations working to save their neighbors

Caves said solutions begin with people who fight for their neighbors. Countless organizations are working to help people in the metro.

“The service providers who are out there every day doing the heavy lifting on the ground,” Caves said.

People like Erin Goodin at City Rescue Mission, who care for families. Goodin said the parents she works with who experience homelessness do the best they can with the hand they’ve been dealt.

“Just because they’re homeless does not make them a bad parent,” said Goodin, during Tuesday’s panel discussion.

Whitley O’Connor at Curbside Apparel and his team provide job training for people transitioning out of homelessness.

“I want to provide those opportunities to others the same way I got them,” said O’Connor, while Curbside staff prepared shirts for the Thunder’s playoff run.

Curbside Apparel ensures folks like Darren Chance get a second chance in life.

“Somebody to help you and give you a hand up,” Chance said. “You can’t do it by yourself.”

Caves said people like Meghan Mueller and her team at the Homeless Alliance are essential in helping provide meals and shelter to hundreds of Oklahomans.

“Remembering the humanity of an issue like homelessness is really important as we dream about a future where this problem doesn’t exist,” Mueller said.

Key to Home has housed 342 people since 2023 and is on track to house 500 people by the end of the year.

“We know that these are our neighbors, our brothers, our family members,” Caves said. “It’s part of our community and part of our collective responsibility to help support folks.”

OKC added 500 affordable housing units through its Encampment Rehousing Initiative

Government Affairs Director at Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of REALTORS, Gary Jones, said people have an outdated perspective about affordable housing. He said people think of a home as a house with a yard.

However, that’s not the reality of today. There aren’t enough of those homes to keep up with demand. The average home costs about $200,000 in OKC and can be higher based on location. Jones said a third of people can’t get a loan for those homes.

Maps 4 has invested about $55 million in affordable housing

A $6.5 million investment from OKC will turn the Bricktown Motel 6 into affordable housing units to improve this issue. About $55 million is set aside for various projects.