‘It’s A Good Day’: How The Thanksgiving Spirit At OKC’s Homeless Alliance Feeds Hundreds In Need

The Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City provided a warm Thanksgiving meal to over 350 people, creating a sense of community and connection during a challenging holiday season.

By: News 9

The holidays look different for more than 1,800 people living on Oklahoma City's streets.

Each year, the Homeless Alliance works to ensure they don’t miss out on a Thanksgiving meal. This year, the community came together to make a difference, with the Homeless Alliance feeding more than 350 people.

“It’s just a great meal to serve and give back during the holiday,” said Kaitlin Spaulding, a volunteer with the Homeless Alliance.

On Wednesday, food brought people together at the Homeless Alliance Day Shelter.

“Our day shelter is a place of connection,” said Taylor Self, chief communications officer for the Homeless Alliance.

For people like Pam Morris, the meal brought back warm memories.

“My mother-in-law, she was a great cook,” Morris shared.

When asked to describe her Thanksgiving meal in one word, Morris didn’t hesitate: “Delicious.”

Head Chef Chris McDermitt orchestrated the Homeless Alliance’s annual Turkey Tango feast. He said events like this fuel his passion.

“Beautiful day here,” McDermitt said. “It’s what we do here every day. We love it.”

Life hasn’t been easy for Morris, who lives on the streets of Oklahoma City.

“My husband died. I lost everything I had,” Morris said. “That’s life.”

One free meal, however, fed more than just her body. It nourished her spirit. Morris expressed gratitude for the Homeless Alliance staff.

“They’re great—the best,” Morris said.

Preparation for the event began three days earlier at the Francis Tuttle Technology Center’s campus, where volunteers and culinary students teamed up to create the feast.

“Seventy-five turkeys were donated by Butterball,” Self said.

From behind-the-scenes efforts to the final presentation, volunteers ensured everyone had a Thanksgiving meal to remember.

“It’s just really special to be a part of this,” Spaulding said. “I know there are others who aren’t as privileged as me, and I want to be part of the solution.”

Self-emphasized the importance of the holiday season’s spirit.

“Providing that sort of injection of holiday spirit—that’s what this is about,” Self said.

McDermitt added that he takes pride in their mission.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” McDermitt said.

The Homeless Alliance’s efforts create a sense of community for those who have so little but still find reasons to give thanks.

“It’s a good day,” Morris said. “It’s a good day for all.”