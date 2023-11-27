$55 Million To Reduce Homelessness In OKC, First Project Underway

The first MAPS4 homelessness project is a $6.5 million investment, turning the Bricktown Motel 6 into affordable housing. This is the first of dozens of projects funded by taxpayer dollars that will work to reduce homelessness in Oklahoma City.

The first MAPS4 homelessness project is underway. It’s a $6.5 million investment, turning the Bricktown Motel 6 into affordable housing. This is the first of dozens of projects funded by taxpayer dollars that will work to reduce homelessness in Oklahoma City.

“We are filling a gap,” said Kassy Malone, the Director of Real Estate and Planning for the Oklahoma City Housing Authority.

This project is being run by the Oklahoma City Housing Authority, in partnership with the city and additional nonprofits. “We will convert the 75-room motel into a 75-unit studio supportive housing property,” said Malone.

The full project will be about $6.5 million. The first step, acquiring the property, cost around $3.7 million. Malone says that specific Motel6 was chosen because it’s in an up-and-coming area, and can be turned around in about a year. “It is a property that we can quickly renovate and quickly get occupied,” said Malone.

They will officially acquire the property in about a month and will spend the next 9-12 months doing renovations, which are expected to cost about $2.2 million. The additional cost of the project will go towards replacement reserves, ensuring the property can stay around for at least two decades.

Malone says this is the first time a motel has been renovated into affordable housing in OKC. “We are acquiring it with all of the furniture, fixtures, everything stays in place, there's even gym equipment that's staying in it,” said Malone.

The MAPS4 projects were all approved by Oklahoma City voters. “Doing something with taxpayer dollars that the taxpayer voted on. The taxpayers voted and approved maps4 homelessness, this is the first project that really brings that to reality,” said Malone.

The MAPS4 homelessness project will include dozens of programs over the next decade. The projects will be conducted in two-year phases and will be split between renovating current affordable housing, building additional housing, and workforce development. “That program is $55.7 million done in about five installments of about $10 million each and those are allocated about every two years,” said Malone.

Malone says this project, while costly, will have a big impact on the city. “We will add at least 500 supportive housing units, we will renovate at least 1500 public housing units and we will add at least 150 workforce housing units,” said Malone.

The housing authority expects to welcome new residents onto the property in the next year, and will eventually rent out commercial space as well.