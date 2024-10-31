Homeless Alliance Winter Shelter Set To Open For Second Season In OKC

The Homeless Alliance will open its winter shelter on Friday, Nov. 1. The space offers shelter from freezing temperatures for 3,500 people in its first season last winter.

The Homeless Alliance will open its winter shelter on Friday, Nov. 1.

The space offers shelter from freezing temperatures for 3,500 people in its first season last winter.

This winter shelter has the power to provide much more than just refuge from the cold. Homeless Alliance’s chief executive officer Meghan Mueller said they can use this space to heal people and transform their lives. “It can get really, really cold here,” Mueller said. “We are here to help. We want to see people succeed.”

Mueller said they are adding services that help people in the long term. Services that lead to permanent housing. “That’s what we wanna do,” Mueller said. “So, we can help them resolve their homelessness as quickly as possible.”

Mueller said they are piloting a diversion program to prevent more complicated problems for people experiencing homelessness. “We think that as many as 10 percent of our guests last year were appropriate for diversion,” Mueller said.

Mueller showed a place inside the shelter where people and their pets stay together. Mueller said the shelter’s pet area is important for people’s well-being.

“It’s one of my favorite parts about the shelter because I know having to make that decision between leaving behind all of your possessions or even worse, your beloved pet, that’s a choice that we never want someone to have to make,” Mueller said.

Mueller said there’s plenty of room and everyone is welcome. “We’re fully expecting people to be full most nights this year,” Mueller said. we don’t typically turn people away.”

Mueller said hope starts with a place to sleep. “Every night, holidays, inclement weather, you name it,” Mueller said. “We’ll be here, be open, ready for people to come in.”

Mueller said they expect to help around 300 people each night. They have hired multiple seasonal workers who are passionate about this work.

The winter shelter is near Northwest Fourth Street and Kentucky Street and it will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. The space will remain in service until the end of March.