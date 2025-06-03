Storms develop in western Oklahoma

The News 9 weather team is tracking a cluster of severe storms in western Oklahoma.

By: Destini Pittman

These storms have brought winds just under 70 miles per hour.

Multiple areas are under Severe Thunderstorm Watches until 1 a.m.

Nickel, dime, quarter, and golf ball-sized hail is possible from these storms.

8:13 PM SEVERE STORM UPDATE: Multiple severe storms are moving across west and SW OK. Heaviest part of the storms are near Camargo, Arapaho and again, moving into Sayre. Quarter size hail and gusts to 65 mph will be possible.

10:30 PM: The storms are weakening a little. Val and Amy Castor are in Kingfisher, where lightning is visible, but storms are coming down.

11 PM: Lighting is strong in western and southwestern Oklahoma as the storms hang on, bringing strong winds. Some Counties in the far southwest OK are under flood watches.







