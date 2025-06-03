Norman Regional Health System cuts 10% of positions on Monday, city officials react

Norman Regional Health System announced Monday that it eliminated 10% of positions across the organization, citing rising costs, workforce shortages and declining reimbursement.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

Norman Regional wrote on its website that there are 3,500 people across 30 clinics and offices, which means roughly 350 people were affected by the layoffs.

In an email sent out to staff, the executive team explained that it was one of the most difficult messages leadership has ever had to share.

"Norman Regional Health System is a big part of the Norman community and a real major piece of the fabric of our community," said Stephen Holman, Mayor-Elect of Norman.

Representative Jacob Rosecrants (D-Norman) said after years of financial instability, "We expected something, we just didn't know what exactly. We started hearing rumors, and now 10 percent ... That is a huge amount of folks that are going to lose their jobs."

City officials said they are thinking about all who are affected.

"People that maybe didn't lose their job, but maybe they lost people in their departments, their really good friends, or patients maybe losing a staff person that they work with all the time,” said Holman.

In March, the hospital board voted to remain independent after talks of partnering with another healthcare system — an attempt at remedying the longstanding financial issues.

"I can't think of any layoffs of this size that have happened in Norman in recent memory,” Holman reflected.

Rep. Rosecrants echoed the sentiment.

"No, I haven't seen anything quite like this, nor will I. I believe it will have a massive effect, and again, myself, Representative Decks, Representative Menz — we're all standing here to help if they need."

Norman Regional Health System said it explored all available options prior to taking this step, and that it is committed to helping individuals through this transition; with severance packages, benefits consultation and emotional support resources.

The organization said it also had to close some clinics.

Norman Regional Health System’s full statement can be found below:

“Norman Regional Health System has made the very difficult decision to reduce the size of our workforce. Today, approximately 10% of positions were eliminated across the organization. This includes the closure of some clinics.

This action was necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability and independence of Norman Regional. Like many health systems across the country, we are facing rising costs, workforce shortages, and declining reimbursement. These challenges demand bold, proactive steps to preserve our ability to serve the community with high-quality, locally governed healthcare.

“This is one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever had to make,” said Aaron Boyd, MD, President and CEO of Norman Regional Health System. “We are deeply grateful for the service and dedication of every team member impacted. These reductions are not a reflection of their contributions, but a necessary step to ensure our system remains viable. We are committed to supporting each individual through this transition and to honoring their time with us.”

We are doing everything we can to support those affected, including providing severance, continuation of benefits, and emotional support resources. Norman Regional remains firmly committed to its mission of delivering exceptional care.”