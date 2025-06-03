Texas County Walmart Supercenter was potentially exposed to measles, reports OSDH

The Walmart Supercenter in Guymon may have been exposed to a confirmed case of measles, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Saturday.

By: Amanda Siew

The OSDH said the person was contagious when they went to the store at 2600 US-64 on May 28 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The department is asking unvaccinated individuals who went to the store or people with exposure concerns to provide their name and contact information. You can make a report online confidentially.

As of Friday, data from the OSDH shows Oklahoma has 17 total measles cases, including 14 confirmed and three probable cases. OSDH reports that all but one case were from unvaccinated individuals.

OSDH releases updates on measles cases in Oklahoma every Tuesday and Friday at noon on their online measles dashboard.