Severe storms move out of Norman

Storms developing Monday could bring large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes to parts of Oklahoma. Heavy rain may cause flooding over the next few days, with some areas expected to see up to eight inches. Multiple metro counties are under tornado and flood watches.

By: Destini Pittman

Severe storms are possible for the metro Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Storms could bring large hail, damaging winds, and possibly tornadoes. As rain moves in, the risk of flooding will increase over the next few days.

Storms are expected to develop in northwest Texas and southwest Oklahoma before moving north and east, expanding Monday evening.

Three to six inches of rain are expected across a large portion of the state, with some areas possibly seeing up to eight inches locally.

11:30 p.m.

News 9 Storm Tracker Jeromy Carter is in Goldsby, where golf ball-sized hail is coming down.

9:40 p.m.

A tornado warning is issued for Comanche County until 10:15 p.m.

9:10 p.m.

A tornado warning is in effect for Comanche, Jackson, and Tillman Counties until 9:45 p.m.

8:55 p.m.

Viewers report seeing baseball-sized hail in Mangum, Oklahoma.

8:40 p.m.

A tornado warning is in effect for Jackson and Tillman Counties until 9:30 p.m. Monday.

7:46 p.m.

Val and Amy Castor are near Olustee, Oklahoma, where a cloud is lowering with a weak rotation.

7:40 p.m.

Jim Gardner in Sky News 9 spotted an old school bus in the river near El Reno at Evans Road. The bus appears to be old and has been in the water for a while.

7:26 p.m. Update

Storms are increasing in south and southwest Oklahoma.

A storm near Rocky, Oklahoma has weakened but is still severe with winds up to 60 miles per hour.

News 9 Storm Trackers are watching a storm near Olustee, that has shown some rotation Monday evening.

Storms in the southwest part of the state are producing nickel and dime-sized hail.

7:03 p.m. Update

A tornado watch is in effect for central, south, and southwestern Oklahoma Monday evening. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne is tracking 2 storms in extreme southwest Oklahoma, which are producing nickel, dime, and quarter-size hail.

These storms are moving northeast through the evening, and Payne is expecting more storms that could spawn tornadoes.

News 9 Storm Trackers are out on the roads keeping an eye on developing storms in Altus, Frederick, and Lawton.

6:36 p.m. Update

Multiple metro counties are under tornado watches and flood watches.

A Tornado Warning is issued for Comanche County until 10:15 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for Caddo and Grady Counties until 10:15 p.m. A Tornado Watch is issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Jefferson, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita and Pottawatomie County until 11:00 p.m. A Flood Watch is issued for Kay, Garfield, Noble, Blaine, Kingfisher, Logan, Payne, Beckham, Washita, Caddo, Canadian, Oklahoma, Lincoln, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Hughes, Harmon, Greer, Jackson County, Tillman, Comanche, Stephens, Garvin, Murray, Pontotoc, Jefferson, Carter and Love County until 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

