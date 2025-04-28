‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’: Flood safety tips for Oklahomans

As heavy rains and storms continue across Oklahoma this spring, emergency officials urge residents to remain alert and follow key flood safety guidelines to protect themselves and their families.

By: Anna Denison

As heavy rains and storms continue across Oklahoma this spring, emergency officials urge residents to remain alert and follow key flood safety guidelines to protect themselves and their families.

Lawton, Oklahoma flooding: see the impact of heavy rain in Southwest OK

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), flooding can develop rapidly, especially in flash flood-prone areas, and the risks often extend far beyond rising water levels. Flood preparedness could be critical with Oklahoma entering what is historically one of its wettest and most storm-active periods.

Before a Flood: Plan and Prepare

Officials advise Oklahomans to develop a communication plan with loved ones and assemble an emergency supply kit capable of supporting their household for at least three days. Kits should include food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, gloves, and more.

The NWS recommends knowing your flood risk. Identify whether your home or workplace is in a floodplain and know where water is likely to collect along your usual travel routes. Map out safe evacuation routes and have backup plans in place.

Homeowners are also encouraged to take proactive steps, such as ensuring sump pumps are operational, installing check-valves in plumbing, and considering flood insurance, well in advance of any severe weather.

During a Flood: Turn Around, Don’t Drown

If floodwaters begin to rise or an evacuation order is issued, evacuate immediately and never drive around barricades. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” remains the guiding principle; just six inches of moving water can knock a person off their feet, and a foot of water can carry away a small vehicle.

Avoid walking, swimming, or driving through floodwaters, which can hide electrical hazards, debris, or sharp objects. If your vehicle becomes trapped in moving water, stay inside and climb onto the roof if water rises inside. Those in buildings should move to the highest level but not into a closed attic, according to NWS.

Avoid bridges over fast-moving water, which can wash out suddenly.

If you’re sick and in need of medical attention, contact your healthcare provider and follow guidance about whether to shelter in place. For emergencies, call 911.

After a Flood: Be Cautious and Informed

When floodwaters recede, hidden dangers remain. Standing water may contain sewage, chemicals, and sharp debris. Downed power lines and gas leaks also pose deadly risks. Avoid reentering flood-damaged buildings until officials declare them safe. If your home was flooded, wear protective clothing, boots, and gloves during cleanup and follow generator safety protocols. Generators should never be used indoors.

Authorities also urge residents to avoid disaster areas unless directly involved in recovery efforts and to respect road closures and warning signs.

Flooding has already proven deadly in Oklahoma this spring, and officials stress that preparation, quick action, and caution can save lives.

More:

Severe weather safety: what to do before, during, and after a storm

5 essential safety tips as Nowata County faces rising flood risks

OKC Weather: Stay informed

Download the News 9 Weather App

Oklahoma City Traffic Map

WATCH LIVE: Lucky Star Casino Skycam Network

NextGen Live Radar

Current Watches and Warnings