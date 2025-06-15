Hydro, Oklahoma sees golf ball-sized hail. Check out pictures and video

Saturday, June 14th 2025, 8:25 pm
News 9 Storm Tracker Val Castor captured images of hail in Hydro, Oklahoma during our severe weather coverage Saturday evening.
Watch his footage above and check out our viewer-submitted photos in our gallery here:
-
WATCH LIVE: Lucky Star Casino Skycam Network
🔗Severe weather safety: what to do before, during, and after a storm
🔗Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning: what they mean and what to do
🔗Severe weather safety: what you need to know to prepare
June 8th, 2025
June 15th, 2025
June 15th, 2025