President Trump, Putin end Alaska summit with joint news conference. Here's what we know

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered statements Alaska after their high-stakes meeting over ending the war in Ukraine.

By: CBS News, Alex Cameron

-

What to know about the Trump-Putin meeting today

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered statements Alaska after their high-stakes meeting over ending the war in Ukraine. Putin hinted at unspecified "agreements" but neither leader referenced a ceasefire in Ukraine, which Mr. Trump was hoping to achieve heading into the meeting. The two leaders met alongside top aides for nearly three hours at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage after a carefully choreographed welcome that included a red carpet and military flyover. CBS News 24/7 has live coverage of the press conference and summit from Anchorage, which you can watch in the player above.

Putin invites Trump to Moscow for next conversation

As the U.S. president concluded his brief remarks, he told Putin, "We'll speak to you very soon."

In English, Putin responded: "Next time in Moscow."

"Oh, that's an interesting one," Mr. Trump said. "I don't know. I'll get a little heat on that one. But I can see it possibly happening."

Both Mr. Trump and Putin thanked reporters before exiting the stage, refusing shouted questions from reporters.

Trump says they made "some great progress" but "there's no deal until there's a deal," takes no questions

After Putin concluded his remarks, Mr. Trump began by saying the two leaders had a "very profound" meeting. "Many points were agreed to," Mr. Trump said, saying he and Putin agreed on "most points."

"There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them, I would say," Mr. Trump said. "A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there but we've made some headway. So there's no deal until there's a deal. I will call up NATO in a little while. I will call up the various people that I think are appropriate. I will of course call up President Zelenskyy and tell him about today's meeting."

The president took no questions from the press.

"We're going to try and get this over with. We really made some great progress today," Mr. Trump said.

Putin says he hopes "agreements" are "starting point" for "solution of the Ukrainian issue"

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a press conference following their meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, Aug. 15, 2025.Jeenah Moon / REUTERS

He hinted that the two sides have reached agreements in their talks but did not specify what they entailed.

Putin said U.S.-Russia relations have "fallen to the lowest point since the Cold War." The Russian leader said Mr. Trump wants to get to the "crux of the matter" of the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, said the "situation in Ukraine has to do with fundamental threats to our security."

Putin said he is convinced that in order to make any settlement lasting long term, "we need to eliminate all the primary roots, the primary causes of that conflict."

He also hinted that he wants to normalize relations with the U.S. more generally.

"I expect that today's agreements will be the starting point not only for the solution of the Ukrainian issue but also will help us bring back business-like and pragmatic relations between Russia and the U.S.," Putin said.

Trump lets Putin kick off press conference

Against a backdrop that says "Pursuing Peace," Mr. Trump and Putin took to their respective lecterns. Mr. Trump allowed Putin to begin.

Through a translator, Putin said they had "thorough" negotiations that were quite "useful."

"Our negotiations have been held in a constructive atmosphere of mutual respect," Putin said.

Putin noted how close Alaska and Russia are, and said he called Mr. Trump "neighbor" upon his arrival.

First Trump-Putin meeting lasted nearly 3 hours

The first meeting of the summit lasted nearly three hours. The meeting with the leaders and two key aides on both sides got underway at about 11:30 a.m. local time, and the Kremlin said it ended at about 2:15 p.m.

The meeting was supposed to be followed by an expanded lunch session with more officials, but Mr. Trump and Putin appear to be moving ahead with their press conference. It's unclear whether the lunch has been scrapped or if talks will continue after hearing from the presidents.

Kremlin says first meeting has ended and press conference will begin soon

The Kremlin said the first meeting between the two leaders has ended, and the press conference with both Mr. Trump and Putin will begin shortly.

Media told to gather in press conference room

Members of the White House pool — the media traveling with the president — have been told to gather in the room set up for the Trump-Putin press conference.

Cameras showed a flurry of activity in the room, where two lecterns are on a stage in front of a backdrop with the slogan "Pursuing Peace."

Trump-Putin meeting ongoing after two hours

The two sides have now been behind closed doors for two hours. The wider lunch meeting has not yet started, according to Dan Scavino, a Trump aide.

Trump-Putin flyover included B-2 bomber and four F-35s

F-35 jets and a B-2 bomber fly over Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump meeting in Alaska on Aug. 15, 2025.Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images

The military flyover as Mr. Trump and Putin arrived included four F-35s based out of Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska and a B-2 from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, a U.S. official tells CBS News.

There were F-22s from the 3rd Wing at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and a second B-2 on the tarmac when the leaders arrived, this official said.

B-2 bombers were used in the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June, when they flew from their base in Missouri to Iran to carry out what officials said was the "largest B-2 operational strike in U.S. history."

Hillary Clinton says she'd nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize if he ends Ukraine war without giving territory to Russia

Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and Mr. Trump's former rival on the campaign trail, said in a podcast appearance Friday that if Mr. Trump can secure an end to the war in Ukraine without ceding territory to Russia, she would nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize herself.

Clinton made the comments on the podcast "Raging Moderates" with Jessica Tarlov.

"Honestly, if he could bring about the end to this terrible war, where Putin is the aggressor, invading a neighbor country, trying to change the borders — if he could end it without putting Ukraine in a position where it had to concede its territory to the aggressor, had to, in a way, validate Putin's vision of greater Russia, but instead could really stand up to Putin, something we haven't seen, but maybe this is the opportunity," Clinton said.

She added that this must mean a ceasefire and Russia withdrawing over time from the territory it's seized. "If we could pull that off, if President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize, because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin, aided and abetted by the United States."

Clinton added: "I'm dreaming that for whatever combination of reasons, including the elusive Nobel Peace Prize, President Trump may actually stand up to Putin on behalf of not just Ukraine and its democracy and its very brave people, but frankly, on behalf of our own security and interests."

Mr. Trump, whose supporters chanted "lock her up" about Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, told Fox News' Bret Baier it was "very nice" of Clinton to say that, and, "I might have to start liking her again."

Read more here.

Trump-Putin meeting hits one-hour mark

The first meeting between the two leaders and their aides has been going on for about an hour, with no news from inside the room. The meeting began at approximately 11:27 a.m. local time (3:27 p.m. EDT).

Here's who is in the meeting for the U.S., along with an interpreter:

President Trump Secretary of State Marco Rubio U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff

And for Russia:

President Vladimir Putin Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Yuri Ushakova, Putin's foreign policy adviser

Sullivan, ex-ambassador to Russia, says welcome for Putin was "worthy of an ally"

John Sullivan, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and a CBS News contributor, Mr. Trump's greeting of Putin, including the red carpet and military flyover, was an "extraordinary scene."

"The way this was scripted, with the two presidential aircraft arriving, the red carpet, President Putin riding in President Trump's limousine … that surprised me," Sullivan said. "It's a level of respect that the American president is showing to the Russian president. It struck me as an arrival that would be worthy of an ally, instead of a country and a Russian president that considers the United States its enemy, or, at best, its adversary."

President Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on a red carpet as he arrives for their summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Aug. 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. / Getty Images

Sullivan acknowledged that Mr. Trump may be trying to "flatter" Putin as a negotiating tactic.

"I think what President Trump would say in response to what I just said is, 'Look, I want to make an impression on Putin. I want to get results for the United States. Well, of course I'm going to treat him this way. You criticize me because other leaders try to flatter me, well, I'm flattering Putin, because I want something from him, which is peace in Ukraine,'" Sullivan said.

How long will the Trump-Putin meeting last?

The length of the talks will likely depend on how the meetings play out and how much progress the two sides make on the lengthy list of agenda items before them. A Kremlin spokesman predicted earlier in the day that the talks could take six or seven hours.

The current bilateral meeting is expected to be followed by a lunch meeting that will include more officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and chief of staff Susie Wiles. The joint press conference with Mr. Trump and Putin is expected after that expanded meeting.

The official White House schedule said the president was slated to leave Alaska at 5:45 p.m. local time, or 9:45 p.m. EDT. In that scenario, he would return to the White House at about 4:30 a.m.

Trump and Putin begin bilateral meeting, declining to take questions

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Aug. 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska.Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

In a chaotic moment, reporters were rushed into and out of a room where Mr. Trump and Putin were beginning their bilateral meeting alongside top aides.

Again, Putin declined to answer reporters' questions, including, "Will you agree to a ceasefire?" And, "Will you commit to not killing any more civilians?" Putin is very rarely subject to questions from foreign reporters.

Mr. Trump also declined to take questions.

Rubio, Witkoff and a translator were seated alongside Mr. Trump, while Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov, foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakova and a translator were seated alongside Putin.

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia details "extraordinary stagecraft" of Trump-Putin meeting

Speaking on the CBS News Special Report as Mr. Trump and Putin got into the presidential limo, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and CBS News contributor John Sullivan compared the arrival ceremony with the last time Putin met with a U.S. president.

"I contrast it with the last meeting that Putin had with an American president, with President Biden in Geneva four years ago. The two presidents arrived at a home in Geneva, they shook hands on the front steps and went into a meeting with their secretary of state and Russian foreign minister," Sullivan said. Sullivan was the ambassador in Moscow from 2020 to 2022.

"It was nothing like this spectacular scenery, with planes arriving, fighter jets flying overhead and the two presidents riding together in the limousine of the president of the United States," he continued. "This really is an extraordinary stagecraft that the United States has put together for President Putin."

President Trump stands with Russian President Vladimir Putin after arriving at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, Aug. 15, 2025.Kevin Lamarque / REUTERS

Sullivan noted that other presidents have met with Russian and Soviet leaders on their own, highlighting Ronald Reagan's meetings with Mikhail Gorbachev. He said Putin's English is proficient enough for him to be able to talk to Mr. Trump without an interpreter.

"Putin's English is much better than he lets on. He's not as fluent in English as he is in German, he can converse with the German chancellor in flawless German," Sullivan said. "His English isn't quite as good, but he could have a conversation with the president in English that President Trump would understand."

Trump and Putin greet each other, shaking hands on the tarmac ahead of talks

In a carefully choreographed moment, Mr. Trump descended the steps of Air Force One moments before Putin came down the steps of his plane, stepping onto U.S. soil for the first time in about a decade.

Both Mr. Trump and Putin walked down their respective red carpets, with Mr. Trump waiting for Putin at the end and clapping. Both Mr. Trump and Putin extended their hands and shook, patting each other on the arm and exchanging words as they smiled.

The two ascended the platform in front of the fighter jets where they shook hands again. Neither Mr. Trump nor Putin answered shouted questions from reporters. A B-2 stealth bomber and several other fighter jets flew overhead.

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin stand on a podium on the tarmac at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 15, 2025. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

In an unusual moment, Putin joined Mr. Trump in his presidential limo, known as the Beast, with seemingly no aides or interpreters with them. Putin smiled as the vehicle began to drive away.

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin share a laugh in the car ahead of a high-stakes summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, Aug. 15, 2025.

----

President Donald Trump and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin meet on Friday, and the stakes are high. The Summit could lay the foundation for peace in Ukraine, it could also influence the global balance of power.

Here's what you need to know about this meeting.

WHO:

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin. Each will have a translator and a five-member delegation.

WHAT:

The primary goal of the meeting is to start a diplomatic process that leads to an end to the war in Ukraine. President Trump says this first meeting will be more of a 'feeling out' meeting where he gets a sense of where things stand and how seriously President Putin wants to end the fighting. He says this meeting, if it goes well, would lay the foundation for a second meeting, which would include Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and would, in theory, have the potential to produce an actual peace agreement.

It's reported that Trump and Putin will meet one-on-one, with their translators, and then later involve their respective delegations in a larger meeting.

The two leaders plan to hold a joint news conference following the conclusion of the meetings.

WHERE:

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, which is near Anchorage.

WHEN:

The initial meeting with Putin is expected to take place at 2:30 p.m. CDT.

WHY:

Ending the war in Ukraine was an objective President Trump spoke about frequently during the 2024 presidential campaign. He often said he would "end the war in a day," once he was back in office. He has also repeatedly called the conflict "Biden's war," insisting that it would never have even started if he had been re-elected in 2020. Trump says he laments the tremendous loss of life in the fighting and wants to end it.

It's not clear, in the view of many Western analysts, that Vladimir Putin actually wants to end the war. But Putin likely sees holding a face-to-face, bilateral meeting with the U.S. president, on U.S. soil, as a win for Russia, both domestically and internationally, a throwback to the days when Moscow and the Soviet Union were seen as a global superpower.

Trump told reporters that there would be "serious consequences" for Russia if he concludes that Putin is not actually serious about finding a path to peace.