Flash Flood Warning issued for OKC metro, roadways impacted by flooding

Saturday, July 12th 2025, 6:29 pm
Meteorologist Andrew Adams is in the Bob Mills Weather Center tracking storms and flash floods as they move across Oklahoma Saturday evening.
The heavy rain has caused significant delays in traffic across the metro, and flash flood warnings have been issued for multiple counties.
Here is an additional severe weather update:
I-35, I-44, I-40 and I-44, I-35 and NE 50th St. are some of the areas affected.
