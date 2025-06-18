LIVE UPDATES: Oklahoma metro braces for second round of storms

News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne is tracking big areas of storms in northern and northwestern Oklahoma. Storms are starting to ramp up.

Wednesday, June 18th 2025, 2:30 am

By: Destini Pittman


Lacey Swope is tracking storms as a second wave moves into the metro.

2:16 a.m.

Parts of the Oklahoma City metro are experiencing rain, but News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano says the front appears to be weakening as it crosses central Oklahoma.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is still in effect until 4 a.m.

Across the state, 32,500 customers are without power.

1:57 a.m.

There are currently no severe winds or hail in Oklahoma, but multiple areas are under flash flood warnings. If you are out and see standing water, turn around, don't drown.

1:37 a.m.

1:16 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorms are moving across central Oklahoma.

News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano is near Guthrie, where there is minor flash flooding, but no high winds or hail.

Across the state, 32,000 customers are without power.

12:37 a.m.

A second wave of storms is moving into the metro.

Across the state, 22,500 people are without power.

12:10 a.m.

Storms are moving toward eastern Oklahoma. These storms are bringing heavy rain and some hail, and aren't expected to bring in any tornadic activity.

11:38 p.m.

News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano is near Cushing, where severe storms have moved a carport.

Pastrano says the high winds moved the carport, causing it to land on a power line. The power line was not damaged.

There is also tree damage in this area.

11:25 p.m.

A Tornado warning has been issued for Lincoln and Pottawatomie Counties until midnight.

11:14 p.m.

Over 10,000 people across the state are without power.

10:50 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Kay County until 11:15 p.m.

10:45 p.m.

Power is out in the town of Cashion, the emergency manager confirms.

10:43 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Garfield and Noble County.

10:40 p.m.

Edmond Police confirm tornado sirens are sounding off in Edmond.

10:31 p.m.

A Tornado warning has been issued for Canadian, Kingfisher, Logan and Oklahoma Counties until 11 p.m.

10:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning is issued for Garfield and Noble County until 10:45.

10 p.m.

Tom Pastrano is in Okeene, where winds are reaching up to 8 mph. The rain is so heavy that there is low visibility.

9:50 p.m.

David Payne confirms that a tornado touched down near Highway 81 near Enid.

9:35 p.m.

Val and Amy Castor are near Putnam, where there is heavy rain and high winds. The storm they are in also caused tree damage in the area.

8:30 p.m.

Val and Amy Castor are near Crawford where there was tennis ball-sized hail falling.

8:24 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Beckham and Washita counties

8:15 p.m.

David Payne confirms a tornado touched down near Arnett.

7:45 p.m.

News 9 Storm Tracker Brandon Pennel is in Kay County, where a line of storms is moving east/southeast. At his location, there are strong winds and the core has heavy rain and lightning

