Lincoln Christian Tops Sulphur In 3A State Title Game

Lincoln Christian defeated Sulphur 28-27 in the 3A state title game, securing back-to-back championships after a late two-point conversion attempt by Sulphur fell short.

Thursday, December 5th 2024, 11:20 pm

By: News 9


Lincoln Christian struck first in the 3A state title game at UCO, with Braden Baker taking a direct snap and sprinting for a touchdown to give the Crusaders a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Sulphur responded with a similar play as Maddax Mobley took the direct snap, faked a handoff, and ran up the middle to tie the game at 7.

In a thrilling late-game sequence, Sulphur trailed 28-21 with under a minute remaining. Mobley rushed for his fourth touchdown of the night, cutting the deficit to 28-27. The Bulldogs opted to go for a two-point conversion to win, but Mobley was stopped just short, allowing Lincoln Christian to secure back-to-back state titles.
