Carl Albert Secures Title Game Spot With 28-7 Win Over Del City

Carl Albert defeated Del City 28-7 in the 5A semifinals, advancing to the championship game in pursuit of a third straight title.

By: News 9

Carl Albert advanced to the 5A championship game Friday night, defeating Del City 28-7 in a rematch of last year’s title game during the semifinal round at Putnam City North.

The first half was a defensive battle, with both teams coming up short on fourth-down attempts in key moments.

The Titans finally broke through in the second half, gaining momentum and pulling away for the victory.

Carl Albert will look to secure their third consecutive state championship in the upcoming title game.