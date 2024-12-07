Guthrie Holds Off Newcastle 35-30 To Advance In Playoffs

Guthrie defeated Newcastle 35-30 in a thrilling playoff game, advancing with strong performances from Kolten Carlock and Daelon Rice.

Friday, December 6th 2024, 10:47 pm

By: News 9


Guthrie edged Newcastle 35-30 in a thrilling playoff matchup Friday night at Putnam City Original.

The Blue Jays attempted a flea flicker early, but an underthrown pass was intercepted by Alec Shumard, halting their momentum. However, Guthrie regrouped, with Kolten Carlock making key plays on the ground and quarterback Daelon Rice showcasing his athleticism with pivotal runs.

The balanced attack helped Guthrie secure the hard-fought victory and keep their playoff hopes alive.
