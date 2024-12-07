Tuttle Defeats Bethany, Advances To 4A Title Game

Tuttle defeated Bethany 24-0 in the 4A semifinals, securing a shutout victory and advancing to the championship game against Elgin.

By: News 9

Tuttle shut out Bethany in the 4A semifinals Friday night at Yukon, securing a decisive 24-0 victory and their spot in the championship game.

The Tigers broke a quiet start in the second quarter when Jett McCoy intercepted a pass, reading the quarterback’s eyes to make a key defensive play. Cruz Campbell capitalized on offense, scrambling right and connecting with CJ Simon for a touchdown to give Tuttle a 7-0 lead.

A field goal before halftime extended their lead, and another touchdown in the second half solidified the win.

Tuttle will face the Elgin Owls for the title at the University of Central Oklahoma.