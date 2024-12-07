Tuttle Defeats Bethany, Advances To 4A Title Game

Tuttle defeated Bethany 24-0 in the 4A semifinals, securing a shutout victory and advancing to the championship game against Elgin.

Friday, December 6th 2024, 10:44 pm

By: News 9


Tuttle shut out Bethany in the 4A semifinals Friday night at Yukon, securing a decisive 24-0 victory and their spot in the championship game.

The Tigers broke a quiet start in the second quarter when Jett McCoy intercepted a pass, reading the quarterback’s eyes to make a key defensive play. Cruz Campbell capitalized on offense, scrambling right and connecting with CJ Simon for a touchdown to give Tuttle a 7-0 lead.

A field goal before halftime extended their lead, and another touchdown in the second half solidified the win.

Tuttle will face the Elgin Owls for the title at the University of Central Oklahoma.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

December 6th, 2024

December 5th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 7th, 2024

December 7th, 2024

December 7th, 2024

December 7th, 2024