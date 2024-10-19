Shawnee Extends Home Streak With 28-7 Win Over Durant

In a clash of mini-streaks, Shawnee’s undefeated home record held strong Friday night as the Wolves secured a 28-7 victory over the Durant Lions, who came in riding back-to-back wins.

By: News 9

Shawnee’s defense set the tone early when Dace Shaw stripped the ball on a Lions' QB keeper, and Jayden Smith-Leonard scooped it up to give the Wolves possession. From there, it was all Deetrich Moore, who powered his way into the end zone for the game's first score.

Moore wasn’t done, adding another touchdown in the second quarter as Shawnee remained perfect at home, closing out the night with a solid 28-7 win.